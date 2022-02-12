This coming Tuesday, the Greenville school board will consider calling a bond election for $169.4 million in facility improvements.
The amount and scope of the bond was recommended by a citizens advisory committee made up of a diverse group of Greenville residents that included school employees, realtors, attorneys, bankers, Chamber of Commerce staff and local business owners. Before making their recommendation at the Jan. 18 school board meeting, the committee met six times between Oct. 26 and Jan. 11 and considered many factors in developing the recommendation.
Projects listed under the proposed bond are:
• $105.1 million to building a new middle school;
• $31.1 million to replace L.P. Waters;
• $23.6 million for renovations/additions to the high school;
• $6.5 million to build an FFA barn;
• $3.1 million for improvements to the transportation center.
If the school board calls the bond election, its fate will be decided by voters on May 1.
“Everyone in the group (citizens advisory committee) was a resident of Greenville ISD, and as we went through this process, we asked ourselves what we could support as a committee, what we could support as a community, and what would be reasonable as taxpayers,” the committee’s co-chair Sonya Cathey said at the Jan. 11 school board meeting.
If the bond is placed on the May ballot and approved by voters, the estimated payoff period for the $169.4 million bond is 30 years, with an 11.2 cent increase to the district’s I&S (interest and sinking fund) rate.
Greenville ISD’s current overall property tax rate is $1.12 (M&O 88.2 cents + I&S 23.8 cents) for every $100 of property value. If the bond is approved in May, the district’s overall property tax rate is expected be about $1.32 per $100 valuation, because the M&O is projected at 96.98 cents and the I&S would move up to about 35 cents.
Tuesday’s Greenville ISD School Board meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. at the Wesley Martin Administration Building at 4004 Moulton St.
