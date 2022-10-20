The Greenville ISD school board will soon consider officially approving the main designs for the district’s proposed new middle school and early childhood center.
Since October 2021, Corgan Architects has been consulting and collaborating with district staff and students, as well as a community advisory committee and the community at large, to decide how the district’s facility needs should be prioritized.
Because Greenville Middle School and L.P. Waters Early Childhood Center are 72 years old, deteriorating, and out of compliance with standards under the Americans with Disabilities Act, Texas Education Agency and various building codes, replacing both campuses quickly made it to the top of the list.
After months of discussion about building new campuses to address district needs in the face of population growth that could see GISD enrollment increase by more than 24% over the next 10 years (according to a demographics study conducted by Zonda Education) the school board called a bond election in August in the amount of $136.5 million, to cover the projected costs of the new middle school and early childhood center.
Although the fate of the referendum will not be known until Greenville voters weigh in, the school board plans to consider officially approving Corgan’s design packages at a specially called meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
At this week’s school board meeting, trustees reviewed the designs for the two projects. Those designs include the following:
For L.P. Waters, the proposal is to build a new 500-student capacity early childhood center adjacent to the current campus and then demolish the current building for better parking and increased “staging area” for vehicles in an effort to ease traffic back up on Lee and Carver streets. The parking lot is also to have entrances that are easily accessible from Washington and Pickett streets.
In addition to improving parking and traffic flow, Corgan wants to demolish the existing L.P. Waters building largely for safety reasons. The building’s foundation is deteriorating, and its entrances have a close proximity to Lee Street, which makes morning and afternoon pickup and drop-off difficult and potentially dangerous.
In the case of the middle school, GISD hopes to build a new 1,400-student capacity school on 24.5 acres of land near Hunt Regional Medical Center to the south of the hospital.
The proposed plans for the middle school also include moving sixth-graders to the new campus and having the current Travis Elementary School/Sixth Grade Center (T6) switched back to being just an elementary school. That way, GISD could redistrict elementary schools to reduce crowding on campuses.
Also in regard to the proposed new middle school, its planned location (which nestles against existing neighborhoods to the south of Ridgecrest Road and to the west of Sayle Street) is just east of a future housing development off of Old Dallas Highway, so construction will require coordination with housing developers.
Similar to the early childhood center, plans for the proposed new middle school include a total of six lanes (three in and three out) in its driveways – with entrances from Ridgecrest Road, Nevada Drive and an extension to a road that is to be added that will connect Shelby Avenue and Wellington Street – to help reduce traffic back up on the streets.
