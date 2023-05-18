On Tuesday, the Greenville ISD Board of Trustees unanimously agreed to stick to its plan of using maintenance tax notes to pay for improvements and repairs needed at several of the district’s facilities.
Although the district has not yet chosen a bank to fund it and does not expect to finalize the agreement until June, a maintenance tax note is essentially a “loan” from the district’s regular operating budget each year to pay for the projects.
Approximately amounting to $8 million, the specific needs that Greenville ISD plans to address with the maintenance tax rates are:
• Complete abatement project for the door frames at L.P. Waters.
• Replace the door frames at L.P. Waters once the abatement is complete.
• Addition of three restroom portable buildings at L.P. Waters.
• Travis/Sixth Grade Center Renovation (constructing six additional classrooms inside the old field house).
• Add four portable buildings, which will provide eight additional classrooms at Greenville Middle School.
• Engineer fees to monitor the foundation at L.P. Waters for the next two years.
• Replace the two boilers that were installed at Greenville High school in 1982.
• Purchase five additional buses.
• Purchase and install cameras in all special education self-contained classrooms.
• Purchase and outfit three police vehicles.
• HVAC replacement throughout the district.
• Repair elevator at the football stadium.
At their Tuesday meeting, the school board also discussed possibly adopting an “intent to reimburse” for the projects instead of issuing maintenance tax notes.
An intent to reimburse would be a payment from the district’s fund balance, with the expectation that the funds would be reimbursed through a bond, if approved by voters. However, the prospect of borrowing so much money from the district’s contingency fund didn’t sit well with several of the trustees, so they ultimately voted to stay the course with using the maintenance tax notes to fund the repair and expansion projects.
Now, “the maintenance tax note will be ‘shopped’ in the market to procure the best interest rate,” the GISD communications department told the Herald-Banner.
“No bank at this time has been designated to fund the maintenance tax note. In the best interest of the district and the community, we are waiting for a current rating on the district credit from Moody’s before we go to the market.
“Our goal is to hold a May 30 called meeting to accept the terms and conditions of the maintenance tax note,” the district added. “Our intention is to finalize by June.”
