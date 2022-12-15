Following a previous Greenville ISD school board meeting in November in which an impassioned discussion about student discipline broke out, trustees received more information this week about the various legal protections afforded special education students in regard to discipline, especially involving removal from the classroom and suspension.
“We’re having this presentation so that when we talk about discipline, we know the laws that need to be taken into account,” GISD Supt. Sharon Boothe said.
For reference, about 750 of Greenville ISD’s approximately 5,425 students currently receive special education services, which comes out to about 13.8 percent of the student population.
The discussion at the meeting was led by Tracy Cartas, a consultant with Human Performance Processes in Dallas County. She previously worked in special ed administration from 1984-2021 at various districts, including Frisco, Coppell, Tyler and Laredo ISD.
Cartas emphasized the importance of making sure that students in special ed continue to receive their services, as specified in their Individualized Education Plans (IEPs), if their removals from class exceed 10 days in the same school year.
If a student has been suspended 10 times, in order for a “change of placement” to be considered, it must first be determined whether the behavior is a “manifestation of the student’s disability.” If yes, a functional behavioral assessment (FBA) must be conducted, and a behavior intervention plan (BIP) must be made.
In regard to determining whether a student’s violation of the code of conduct is related to their disability, Cartas gave the example of a student with a speech impairment who gets into a fight in the cafeteria. In that scenario, she said that normally it might not be a manifestation of the disability, but if it was a case in which the student hadn’t been receiving their speech therapy services (as prescribed in their IEP) and they became frustrated when another student teased them for their impairment, then the behavior could be seen as being related to their disability.
“While addressing the behavior is important, the focus always has to be on taking care of the student’s educational needs,” Cartas said.
Regardless of whether the infraction was related to the disability, the student is still legally entitled to receiving their educational services. In cases in which it is determined to be a manifestation, after a BIP is made and possibly an IEP is modified, then a student may be returned to the placement they were in before removal or they may be placed in a different setting, depending on what decisions are made in the BIP and revised IEP.
While discussing students’ rights to educational services, Cartas did make sure to describe some special cases in which a student, even if their behavior was in-part related to their disability, can be put in an interim alternative educational setting for up to 45 school days. These included bringing a weapon to school or a school function; possessing, using or selling illegal drugs at school or a school function; or inflicting serious bodily injury on another person while on campus or at a school function.
One of the questions asked by the board came from Trustee Tish Woodruff, who asked about how the district should handle discipline when a student is in the process of waiting on a diagnosis.
In that instance, Cartas said that the district could put a 504 plan in the interim. A 504 plan is less formal and involved than an IEP and consists of a set of accommodations, or changes in the classroom environment to help a child follow the regular curriculum, but does not change the instruction itself.
