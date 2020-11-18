The Greenville Independent School District’s Board of Trustees approved the official tally of its election results Tuesday morning.
The now-canvassed elections were for school board member Districts 2, 3 and 4, and a special election called for District 5 after former GISD school board president John Kelso’s resignation in June.
In the race to represent District 2, incumbent Trena Stafford won with 55.07 percent of the vote out of 1,066 votes against challenger Anji Taylor.
Entering her fifth term on the GISD Board of Trustees, Stafford has also been active as an advocate for Greenville’s Suzuki Strings program and has served on several boards, including ones for DrugFree Greenville, Shattered Dreams and the Greenville Educational Enrichment Foundation.
For District 3, incumbent Dr. Kim Butcher (who was also serving as interim board president) did not seek re-election. However, three first-time candidates filed to run to represent District 3.
Of those candidates, Janna Stephens emerged victorious with 40.19 percent out of 1,125 votes, while former GISD Assistant Superintendent Scott Potter came in second with 34.78 percent, and Michael Phillips drew 25.04 percent.
Because GISD school board elections are determined by a plurality (most votes), rather than a majority (more than half of the votes), the seat went to Stephens without a runoff election.
Stephens has had children in the district for the last 20 years and has been active in the PTA and her church. She’s also an owner of Stephens Mechanical, a contractor for commercial HVAC installation.
For District 4, Tish Woodruff ran unopposed for re-election, after first being elected in November 2018 to serve the remainder of the term for District 4 after Lesley Overstreet resigned.
Woodruff is a Greenville High School graduate with five children. She has been an active volunteer in the district for the past 18 years, having served on numerous PTA boards and the Greenville Educational Enrichment Foundation Board.
The special election for District 5 was also an unopposed race, in which then-interim trustee for Kelso’s vacant spot Mike Rackley was the sole candidate.
Rackley previously served on the school board until 2006 and retired from L3 (now L3Harris) after working at the facility for 37 years.
