A substitute teacher’s remarks about discipline in the Greenville ISD opened the door to a lengthy discussion about student behavior and its ramifications during Tuesday night’s school board meeting.
The issue was first brought up by Theresa Walker, who substitute teaches at Greenville High School and Greenville Middle School.
“I’ve been a substitute teacher for Greenville ISD for about a month now, but I probably won’t be a sub here anymore because of lack of support with discipline,” Walker said. “When my life was threatened by a student, the response I got when I reported it was, ‘that sort of thing happens all the time.’
“Some of the classes have been without a teacher for weeks, so some of the work I’ve been given for them to do has been behind where the students were supposed to be, and for the elective classes I’ve subbed, the kids just want to sit and play with their phones the whole time,” Walker continued.
“I’ve also had a [seventh]-grader turn to a classmate and say, ‘Don’t worry. To get rid of her, all you have to do is say she hit you,’” Walker added. “Also, as a sub, I haven’t had Internet access at school, which has affected my ability to communicate with the students’ teachers.”
Later in the meeting, GISD Deputy Supt. of Administration Wes Underwood gave an overview of how the district is working to improve student discipline. Some of the efforts he highlighted are:
• Classroom management training for teachers who are either new to the profession or to the district.
• Vape detectors installed at the high school (and possibly the middle school in the future).
• Additional behavioral management training for student engagement officers.
• Looking into partnering with Hunt County Crime Stoppers at the high school and the middle school.
• Implementing electronic hall passes for grades sixth and up to better monitor which students are in the halls and when.
After the overview, several trustees shared their own concerns and made their own recommendations about student discipline.
“I think we need to start being stricter and be firm about certain behavior not being tolerated, and for those students to be removed from the classroom, because whatever it is that we’re doing isn’t working,” Trustee Tish Woodruff said.
Other trustees expressed dissatisfaction with the timeout system in which many of the campuses have “cool down” rooms where students can be referred if they are acting out and being disruptive.
“I’m frustrated with kids going to timeout, where they get to do puzzles and don’t have to face real consequences,” said GISD board President Aletha Kruse. Trustee Roger Livingston added, “Our discipline is a joke. A third-grader cussed me out one day when I was visiting, and they sent him to the room and got to do puzzles.”
When it came to their recommendations, most of the trustees stressed the importance of communication with parents.
“With discipline, it’s very important to talk to parents and find out what is causing the problems,” Trustee Anne Haynes said. “And before any changes take place, we need to send the [student] code of conduct to parents.”
Similarly, Kruse said, “While it’s still important to work at winning students’ hearts and minds, we do need to take a stand and communicate with parents that we will be getting more strict. We need to draw that line in the sand.”
In addition to enforcing the student code of conduct, Livingston and Woodruff proposed that GISD look into bringing back corporal punishment (which is still allowed in some Hunt County school districts). Other trustees, however, believed that reinstating corporal punishment would change little, as each parent would still have to consent.
“With corporal punishment, you’ll need the parent’s approval, so it wouldn’t really solve anything because with most of the parents who would say it’s OK, their kids won’t be the ones acting up in class,” Kruse said.
In response to the concerns expressed by the trustees, GISD Supt. Sharon Boothe mentioned that the district would be enforcing “100% adherence to the student code of conduct” and with stricter enforcement, she expected to “see a difference before winter break.”
Boothe also said that the district will provide the board with monthly updates on student infractions and the consequences that were given.
In closing, Kruse acknowledged that discipline has been an issue frequently specified by former teachers as a reason why they left the district (as given in their exit surveys), and that concerns about discipline have been regularly brought up by members of the community.
“This board is tired of the discipline problems and tired of regularly hearing complaints from the community about it,” Kruse said. “We need to make a stand and get this under control, because one of the main reasons we lose teachers is because of discipline issues.”
