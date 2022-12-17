The question of whether Greenville ISD will include regularly occurring “teacher planning days/student holidays” next school year remains unanswered for now after the GISD school board postponed their decision Tuesday.
A main reason why GISD administration is considering altering the district’s instructional/work weeks is to offer the extra planning time as a way of potentially retaining more teachers. Insufficient planning time is a reason that has been consistently given by teachers in exit surveys after they have chosen to leave the district.
In November, the district invited teachers, other school employees, parents and students to take an online survey in which they were asked to select their “first and second” choices out of multiple options that included weekly 4 1/2-day instructional weeks, bi-weekly four-day instructional weeks, and keeping the instructional/work weeks similar to how they already are.
At Tuesday’s meeting, when the survey results were presented, school trustees learned that 1,095 people had participated. Parents made up about 55%, teachers about 25%, staff about 15% and students about 5%. Out of those 1,095 people, 838 (or 77%) selected a (generally) bi-weekly four-day instructional week as either their first or second choice.
After the survey results were presented, GISD administration recommended approval of the option that received the most support.
In the proposed 2023-24 calendar, the school year was scheduled to begin on Aug. 14, 2023 and end on May 29, 2024. Teacher planning days/student holidays occurred on Friday about every two or three school weeks – specifically Sept. 1 and 22, Oct. 13, Nov. 10, Dec. 15, Jan. 12 and 26, Feb. 2 and 16, March 8 and 22, April 19, and May 10.
The trustee’s hesitancy to approve the proposed calendar stemmed from multiple concerns.
Some thought that one less instructional day every few weeks would put teachers in more of a time crunch, and therefore make it even harder for them to improve student learning and STAAR test scores.
“With this, it would translate to a lot of kids being left at home on Fridays … and with these kids not where they need to be (academically), and with discipline in classrooms being an issue, I don’t think one less day will help,” Trustee Tish Woodruff said.
Like Woodruff, Trustee Trena Stafford was also concerned about students being left at home. She was concerned that not only would they receive fewer days of instruction, but those on free and reduced lunch might miss meals. In addition, they might be left unsupervised while their parents are at work.
“I’m concerned about kids being left at home all day on Fridays without supervision … especially with middle school kids, whose brains are still not fully developed,” Stafford said.
Some trustees also brought up potential problems the change could pose for parents. On this note, Trustee Roger Livingston pointed to the high number of families who are low socioeconomic and how their employers might be inflexible about them missing work on Fridays to look after their children.
Another thing that gave multiple board members pause was the way the data was compiled and presented. For example, the survey showed that 77% of those who took it chose the proposed option as their first or second choice. But the findings did not indicate how many of them were teachers, and the data was not broken down to show how many of them had it as their first choice versus their second choice.
“We want to know how many of those who chose the option were teachers, and if they only had one choice what would it be,” Stafford said.
At the end of the discussion, the school board chose to table its vote until January, requesting that administration break survey results down further to show which options most teachers thought would be most beneficial and what most selected as their first choice.
Board President Aletha Kruse advised that a decision should be made early this coming semester, since teacher retention is a goal of the proposed change, and “early in the year is when a lot of teachers might be making up their mind on whether or not they’re going to leave the district.”
