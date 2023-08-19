Bond issues for multiple facility improvements for Greenville ISD will appear on the November ballot for voter approval after the school board’s decision Friday to call a bond election.
For the projects – which will be divided into three propositions – the district is asking for a total of $189 million.
Propositions A and B are for replacements for the middle school and L.P. Waters Early Childhood Center, respectively, both of whose existing campuses are 73 years old, deteriorating and out of compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, Texas Education Agency standards and updated building codes. The projected cost for the new middle school is about $120 million and the projected cost for the new early childhood center is about $36.4 million.
While the general designs that have been discussed for the new campuses are the same as what was proposed in the district’s two previous bond attempts (in May and November of 2022), one major difference has been the proposed location of the new middle school.
This is because the previous proposed location was nestled against existing neighborhoods to the south of Ridgecrest Road and to the west of Sayle Street and just east of a new development off of Old Dallas Highway, which proved to be a sticking point for voters who lived in and around those neighborhoods.
Currently, the district’s proposed location for the new middle school, if approved by voters, is some land the district already owns near the Lamar Elementary School campus.
In addition to the building of two new campuses, Greenville ISD has also recommended improvements to the high school, which will be included under Proposition 3 on the ballot in November.
These proposed renovations to Greenville High School include the removal of lockers (since student use few books these days because of modern technology), to “recapture” the area for more instructional/collaborative space.
Other proposed improvements to the high school include a renovated library, updated lighting, replacing air conditioning units and replacing about 8,000 square feet of roof.
The total projected cost for the improvements to the high school, included under Proposition C, is $32.6 million.
Earlier this week, at the school board's regular meeting Tuesday, many of the trustees expressed reservations about calling a bond election for this November – largely because the City of Greenville's proposed $65 million recreation center bond will be on the same ballot and also in view of the district's two recent failed attempts at passing a bond.
However, at the board's special meeting Friday, the projected completion dates of the proposed projects coupled with the ever-increasing costs design and construction factored into the trustees' unanimous decision to call the bond election sooner rather than later.
If all three of GISD's propositions are approved by voters this November, the district hopes for the renovated high school and new early childhood center to be ready by the beginning of the 2025-26 school year, and for the new middle school to be ready by the Spring 2027 semester.
The board was also encouraged to call the election because of its newly adopted property tax rate.
On Tuesday, the board adopted a property tax rate of 96.92 cents per $100 valuation, which is nearly 13.39 centers per $100 valuation lower than the previous rate of $1.103. This lower property tax rate, coupled with Greenville's growing population, has led the district to project that the bond will have "0% tax impact" on Greenville residents.
As for the actual ballot language for GISD’s bond that voters will see at the polls this November, the district plans to have it ready by the state-mandated deadline of Aug. 30.
