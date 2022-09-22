The Greenville ISD Board of Trustees approved three amendments to the district's policy in regard to library materials Tuesday.
The amendments explicitly state that parents “hold an essential role in the education of their children,” and add definitions under the state’s criminal code against the “sale, distribution or display of harmful material to a minor.” The penal code states that “harmful material” means “material whose dominant theme taken as a whole … is patently offensive to prevailing standards in the adult community as a whole with respect to what is suitable for minors.”
The policy was also amended to state that a list of all materials in the library at a child's school would be kept and made available to parents.
These additions to GISD's library materials policy bring it more in line with a “model policy” released by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) in April, which followed a directive made by Gov. Greg Abbott in November, urging the agency to develop a statewide set of standards to remove “pornographic” materials from K-12 libraries.
The changes are in line with ones recommended by Greenville resident Mitzy Money, who had been attending school board meetings for the last four months, encouraging the board to approve such amendments. Money has also spoken on how libraries often receive books in bundles from sellers and don't always realize what is included in the bundles.
“I've appreciated the response of Supt. Boothe and staff, and I have not blamed anyone with the district,” Money said Tuesday. “When staff learned of some of the books included in their libraries, they made the decision to remove them, and I understand that the superintendent has briefed staff on the issue.
“What I'm encouraging the school board to do is to put a policy in place with language in it to strengthen it, because without a solid policy, the district is vulnerable to two or three employees making decisions that could expose children to harmful material,” Money added.
Even with the additions, GISD's policy still holds the same objectives and selection criteria that has been listed under it since it was revised last month.
Some of those objectives and selection criteria include providing materials “of high interest to encourage student reading and learning for pleasure” and that libraries' collections “present various sides of controversial issues so that students have an opportunity to develop, under guidance, skills in critical analysis and in making informed judgments in their daily lives.” Also, the materials should “represent many ethnic, religious, and cultural groups and their contributions to the national heritage and world community.”
Other selection criteria listed in the policy states that materials should “meet high standards for artistic quality and/or literary style, authenticity, educational significance, factual content, physical format, presentation, readability and technical quality,” and that they should be “appropriate for the subject area and for the age, ability level, learning styles, and social and emotional development of the students for whom they are selected.”
In the event that a parent does make a formal challenge to material, the policy specifies that a “reconsideration committee” is to be formed that includes “at least one member of the instructional staff who has experience using the challenged resource with students or is familiar with the challenged resource’s content” and that “all members of the committee shall review the challenged resource in its entirety.”
Finally, the guiding principles outlined in the policy for how the committee should respond to challenges specified that “a parent’s ability to exercise control over reading, listening, or viewing matter extends only to his or her own child” and that “the major criterion for the final decision on challenged resources is the appropriateness of the resource for its intended educational use.”
Multiple board members expressed opinions that the additions were not extreme.
“We hear a lot in the news about policies … but I don't think there's anything in these proposed amendments that makes the policy bad or harmful,” said school board President Aletha Kruse.
However, a couple of the trustees had reservations about them, albeit for different reasons.
Trustee Roger Livingston suggested the amendments would ultimately be ineffective, since students “could just go to the public library and check out the same book.”
Trustee Trena Stafford was concerned about overreach by the amended policy.
“When one of my kids was at Bowie (Elementary), there was a parent that was super anti-Harry Potter. How do we protect students from situations where one parent is controlling what all the students get to read?”
In response to Stafford's concerns, Boothe clarified that the district's selection, challenge, and reconsideration process would still be in place, not to mention that the policy also states that “a parent’s ability to exercise control over reading, listening, or viewing matter extends only to his or her own child.”
Also Tuesday, discussion took place on how the district can regulate student access to obscene materials on school-issued MacBooks and other devices.
“I once came across a student who was reading something on her tablet. I asked her what it was, and she said it was 'Fifty Shades of Grey' (an erotic romance novel),” Stafford related. “How do we keep students from accessing things like that?”
Chief Technology Officer Shannon Fulp then detailed how he and others on GISD's IT team regularly receive alerts on what students are accessing and look into them to determine whether or not it seems intentional.
“I can assure you that on a typical day, Shannon spends about a third of his time looking into possible infractions,” Boothe said.
After discussion, the board members approved the amendments with a 5-2 vote, with Stafford and Livingston casting dissenting votes.
