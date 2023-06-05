Today, the Greenville ISD School Board accepted repairs to the high school's Career and Technology building as a "conditional partial settlement" for the building's "alleged defects."
In the motion, as read at today's board meeting, the "partial settlement" is to be between Bartlett Cocke – the general contractor firm that coordinated with subcontractors on the GISD's 2014 bond projects – and the district.
While the board accepted the agreement in public session, the preceding discussion was conducted completely in closed session. Greenville ISD did, however, send out a press release shortly after the meeting.
The statement reads:
"Dear GISD Community,
"In August 2020, the board of trustees entered into an agreement with Pearson Legal, P.C. to seek resolution of defects and deficiencies the district believed exist in the Greenville High School CTE building.
"Tonight, Greenville ISD is pleased to report that there has been a partial resolution of certain of those defects and deficiencies.
"This resolution allows for repairs to commence shortly, and the district hopes they will be completed prior to the next school year.
"The district is in ongoing discussions regarding the remaining issues and hopefully, a resolution can be reached without need for litigation."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.