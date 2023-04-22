In an effort to better protect Greenville ISD’s students, the district’s Board of Trustees recently updated district policy to allow school nurses and other “designated and trained” district employees to administer Naloxone if someone overdoses or is poisoned by an opioid while at school or at a district event.
Naloxone (sold under the brand name, Narcan) is an emergency medication used to counter the breathing difficulties that occur after an opioid overdose or poisoning.
For now, the district employees who are to be trained to administer Narcan (in addition to school nurses), are GISD police officers.
“[Hunt County] Sheriff Terry Jones reached out to us and said he has this training that he can give to our officers, so right now … since we authorized having an officer for every campus, we feel like this is a starting point,” GISD Supt. Sharon Boothe said at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
Previously, GISD policy did not allow the district to “purchase or obtain” medication. But, in view of the continued surge in opioid-related deaths across the country, the district’s school board agreed to make an exception for Naloxone.
While nationwide deaths from opioids are high in general, poisonings from fentanyl have been an especially troubling (and heartbreaking) trend.
Fentanyl is a powerful pain medication similar to morphine, but 100 times more potent (and 50 times more potent than heroin). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also note that illicitly manufactured fentanyl is increasingly being “mixed with drugs like heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine and made into pills that are made to resemble other prescription opioids.”
According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), poisonings from fentanyl are currently the leading cause of death among Americans aged 18-45.
Last year, the agency reported that, nationwide, more than 107,000 people in that age group had died after taking lethal doses of fentanyl.
At a fentanyl awareness rally held on the steps of the Hunt County Courthouse steps on Friday, April 14, DEA Assistant Special Agent Guy Baker said that the agency’s laboratory in Dallas had found that about four out of every 10 pills seized and tested for fentanyl in 2021 contained a potentially deadly dose (two milligrams or more), and that that ratio had increased to six out of every 10 pills in 2022.
“I know that this has been kind of a hot button for different districts, especially close to us even, so I think this is an important one to do,” GISD School Board President Aletha Kruse said of the district’s policy update.
