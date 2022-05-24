Over the course of the next school year, Greenville ISD expects to see improvements to its security systems and updates to some of its campus intercom systems.
At last week’s GISD school board meeting, money was transferred from the district's fund balance for these projects as well as two more planned expenditures—a repaint of multiple elementary campuses and the purchase of a new truck for the high school's agriculture and FFA programs.
All four of those projects required board approval because they were for amounts greater than $50,000—with $167,654 allotted to the security system upgrades; $131,806 for the intercom system replacements; $75,065 for the ag truck; and $59,900 for the repainting.
Earlier in the meeting, GISD Supt. Sharon Boothe shared status updates on projects that had been approved just one month prior, in April, which are mostly being funded through the regular M&O budget, rather than transfers from the fund balance.
One of the major projects was to repave the bus lane at the Travis Elementary School/Sixth Grade Center campus.
In a video shared by Boothe, GISD Transportation Director Kellie Jones explained how the repaved driveway is already making a difference by reducing wear and tear on the buses.
Boothe's report also included projects that were more directly focused on teaching and learning, such as increased funding for band instrument repairs and beginning band supplies.
“If we don't have instruments that work properly, students tend to lose interest, so it (repairing instruments) is going to help retain students,” said GISD Director of Bands Richard Burt. “Everything we receive goes toward that goal of making better musicians and better students.”
Similar to the band, another project aimed directly at the enrichment of the students was buying curriculum for CharacterStrong, a K-12, vertically aligned curriculum that combines social-emotional learning and character building in an effort to help kids develop confidence, compassion and resilience.
“This will be our district-wide social-emotional curriculum … so that students pre-k through 12th grade will be hearing the same vocabulary and using the same strategies,” said lead counselor Catherine Just. “CharacterStrong is going to provide for our students a lifelong set of skills to help them be resilient. It is important that all of us learn how to handle our stresses, because when we get older life does not get easier.”
Other highlighted projects included:
• New Horizons High School's Girls Dream Program, which is a girls empowerment program focused on teaching character, leadership and “developing an entrepreneurial mindset.”
• A “makerspace” at Crockett Elementary/Katherine G. Johnson STEM Academy, where students have access to various tools and materials they can use to creatively solve problems.
• The building of a new playground at Carver Elementary school that includes equipment designed to be more enjoyable for students with special needs.
• Replacing old defibrillators on each campus.
• Buying outdoor classroom furniture and equipment.
