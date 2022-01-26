Greenville ISD’s calendar for the next two school years was approved by the GISD Board of Trustees last week.
The calendar was developed by a committee made up of teachers, parents, administrators and other campus/district representatives, who put together two versions of the calendar, which were then considered by students, families and staff through a survey. All in all, 1,380 people participated in the survey.
“The team put forth incredible effort and dedication to create calendar options that met federal, state and local requirements as well as students’ needs," committee chair Rebekah Russler said.
Major dates on the calendar are as follows:
2022-23 School Year
• New Teacher Orientation: Monday, Aug. 1 and Tuesday, Aug. 2
• Staff Development: Weekdays, from Wednesday, Aug. 3-Tuesday, Aug. 16
• First Day of School: Wednesday, Aug. 17
• Labor Day: Monday, Sept. 5
• Days Off: Monday, Oct. 10 and Tuesday, Oct. 11
• Staff Development (Students Off): Wednesday, Oct. 12
• Thanksgiving Break: Monday, Nov. 21-Friday, Nov. 25
• Staff Development (Students Off): Friday, Dec. 16
• Christmas Break: Monday, Dec. 19-Friday, Dec. 30
• Staff Development (Students Off): Tuesday, Jan. 2
• First Day of Class After Christmas: Wednesday, Jan. 3
• Martin Luther King, Jr. Day: Monday, Jan. 16
• Bad Weather Makeup Day: Monday, Feb. 20
• Staff Development: Friday, March 10
• Spring Break: Monday, March 13-Friday, March 17
• Bad Weather Makeup Day: Friday, April 17
• End of Last Grading Period: Thursday, May 25
• Graduation/Staff Development: Friday, May 26
2023-24 School Year
• New Teacher Orientation: Monday, July. 31 and Tuesday, Aug. 1
• Staff Development: Weekdays, from Wednesday, Aug. 2-Tuesday, Aug. 15
• First Day of School: Wednesday, Aug. 16
• Labor Day: Monday, Sept. 4
• Days Off: Monday, Oct. 16 and Tuesday, Oct. 17
• Staff Development (Students Off): Wednesday, Oct. 18
• Thanksgiving Break: Monday, Nov. 20-Friday, Nov. 24
• Christmas Break: Monday, Dec. 18-Monday, Jan. 1
• Staff Development (Students Off): Tuesday, Jan. 2
• Martin Luther King, Jr. Day: Monday, Jan. 15
• Bad Weather Makeup Day: Monday, Feb. 19
• Staff Development (Students Off): Friday, March 8
• Spring Break: Monday, March 11-Friday, March 15
• Bad Weather Makeup Day: Friday, April 12
• End of Last Grading Period: Thursday, May 23
• Graduation/Staff Development: Friday, May 24
