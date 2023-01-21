Like many school districts, Greenville ISD regularly takes opportunities to recognize people who have gone above and beyond in their service to the district.
However, at the last school board meeting, the GISD was especially appreciative of how a little Christmas spirit went a long way in inspiring people to do a “little extra” for the district.
One of the honorees was GISD bus driver Rich Sasek, who answered a last-minute call to drive sixth-grade robotics students to a competition in December when their previous transportation plans fell through.
“We were going on our first robotics competition and the students had to be there at 6 a.m.,” said sixth-grade robotics teacher Jill Phillips. “It was bright and early, we were all super excited and ready to go. Then our transportation request fell through, and we needed a bus driver.
“We had about 30 kids excited and didn’t understand what was going on, and last minute we had somebody pick it up,” Phillips said.
While Sasek answering the call in the team’s hour of need was appreciated, the students and their mentors were also impressed by the bus driver’s attitude and the enthusiastic interest he showed in the students and their competition.
“While we’re there, bus drivers normally sort of sit in the parking lot and do their own thing, which is totally fine, but he jumped right in, watched the whole competition, was helping the kids and cheering them on,” Phillips said.
After the competition that day, Sasek’s work proved to be far from over, as there were multiple tornado warnings during the drive home.
“He was watching the weather and keeping track of it. We actually had to pull over twice,” Phillips said. “He made sure that all the kids were safe, and we really, really appreciate him.”
In recognition of the good work he did that day and the report he has with the students, Sasek was presented with the district’s “Extra Mile Award” at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
“I will say that Rich is my kiddos’ bus driver, and when he is not on the bus and there’s a sub, they let me know,” GISD school board President Aletha Kruse said. “He connects with the kids. We have great bus drivers, but [he] connects with the kids and it’s very appreciated.
“This award is definitely going to someone very worthy,” Kruse added.
In addition to Sasek, district officials also showed appreciation to the Greenville chapter of Altrusa, which regularly works to promote literacy.
“This year, one of their projects is to put a book vending machine in every single elementary campus,” GISD Chief Communications Officer Helen Williams said.
Through their “Tour of Homes” fundraiser this past December, Altrusa raised $10,000 to donate to area non-profit Hunt County Kids for the purchase of the book vending machines. The machines will take tokens instead of money, and the teachers are to give out the tokens as rewards for things like good behavior, improved grades, citizenship and perfect attendance.
In years past, Altrusa Greenville has used the fundraiser to benefit not only Hunt County Kids, but also Hunt County Shared Ministries (FISH)/Meals for At Risk Kids (M.A.R.K.), Hope Center of Greenville, Northeast Texas Children’s Museum in Commerce, and Hunt County Special Olympics.
“I will tell you that these ladies go about their work usually very quietly, and you have to take the story and really draw it out of them to see everything that they’re doing,” Williams said.
For their efforts, GISD presented Altrusa with its “Community Partners Award.”
Two other special recognitions that were given had to do with keeping the district’s plumbing working through the “arctic blast” experienced in North Texas during Christmas weekend.
Receiving Extra Mile Awards were GISD maintenance and grounds Manager Dennis Russell and evening custodial Supervisor Vic Lawson, who both responded quickly to multiple leaks that occurred that weekend, greatly reducing damage to district facilities.
“During the holidays, when a lot of people went about their business and all their trips, and were not to be seen anywhere near a school, we had two of our employees here Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and the day after Christmas, making sure that our facilities were as they should be,” said GISD Assistant Superintendent of Operations Greg Anderson.
“Because Dennis was around … he spotted the leaks early, and he was able to contact Vic … who came during his time off to use the extractor to remove the water,” Anderson explained. “We called a restoration company, because we like to be extra cautious every time water is involved … and they (the restoration company) said that there was hardly anything for them to do in that situation, because the guys got to it so fast.
“So even on the holidays, (Russell and Lawson) were thinking about GISD and taking care of our buildings and our students,” Anderson said.
As with the Extra Mile Award, GISD also gave out a second Community Partners Award, and it went to Charter Plumbing, which not only fixed leaks that occurred during Christmas time but has long served the district’s plumbing needs.
“We especially appreciate those partnerships where GISD feels like a priority,” Anderson said of Charter Plumbing. “Not just during this freeze that we had take place, but many times before that, and I’m sure many times after, Jimmy Huckeba (owner) with Charter Plumbing has come to our rescue.”
Huckeba’s hands-on approach to managing his company also drew high praise from GISD Superintendent Sharon Boothe.
“When the pipe burst at the high school … it could have impacted the boilers that are there, so we were a little concerned about any delay at all, so we called and they were out the same day the leak was found.
“The next day, I called (Charter Plumbing) … and asked if I could speak with the owner. They told me he was actually at Greenville High School, doing the job himself, so that’s the kind of people they are, and we really appreciate their commitment to GISD.”
