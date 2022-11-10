After Greenville ISD’s proposed $136.5 million facility bond narrowly failed Tuesday night, the district announced its plans the following morning on how it will work to accommodate new families as Greenville’s population continues to grow.
The proposed bond lost by 135 votes out of a total of 8,925, a margin of 1.52%. Had the bond passed, the GISD was to have built a new middle school for an estimated $105.1 million and a new early childhood center for about $31.4 million. Both existing campuses are 72 years old, deteriorating, and out of compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, Texas Education Agency standards and updated building codes, the district has said.
Now that the referendum has failed, GISD officials intend to continue developing alternate plans that were in place for such an eventuality.
“Though disappointing, it does not minimize the fact that we all believe our students and staff deserve the very best learning environments, and in spite of the vote, we will continue to serve our students well,” GISD Supt. Sharon Boothe said. “Respecting the voters’ wishes, we will move forward with the resources and facilities that we have.”
The plan GISD described involves three moves the district hopes to accomplish in 2023, and one more it hopes to complete in 2025. Those plans are:
• To move L.P. Waters Early Childhood Center students to the building at 9315 Jack Finney Blvd., where New Horizons High School is currently located, and add nine two-classroom portable buildings to the campus to accommodate up to 500 students;
• To move New Horizons High School to what is now the Wesley Martin Administration Building at 4004 Moulton St.;
• To move administrative offices to the current L.P. Waters campus at 2504 Carver St.;
• In 2025, move sixth-grade students to Greenville Middle School after 14 two-classroom portable buildings and two portable bathroom buildings are added to the campus. This would free up room at the Travis Elementary School/Sixth Grade Center (T6) so that it can accommodate more elementary-aged students whose families are new to Greenville, especially since the district expects enrollment to increase by 24% over the next 10 years.
GISD expects each of the 25 portable buildings to cost about $120,000 before plumbing, sidewalk awnings and other elements are added. With a total cost of more than $3 million, the district plans to pay for the portable buildings (and the work that will need to be done on them) with money from its fund balance.
“We will continue to uphold our belief that our students are always the focus of our work, and we will continue to pour our energy and efforts into advocating for what is best for them,” Boothe said. “It is gratifying knowing that the GISD family goes far beyond the walls of our schools.
“I would like to thank the advocates and community partners who fought hard for the bond proposal in the belief that it was important to the future of our children and our community,” Boothe added.
