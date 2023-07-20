Greenville ISD and districts across the state are currently waiting for their A-F ratings from the Texas Education Agency (TEA), which are to be released in September. Adding to districts’ natural nervousness about the yet-to-be released ratings are a number of proposed or pending changes to the grading system that TEA will be using.
On Tuesday, Greenville ISD sent out a letter to the community about how the still-pending changes might affect its accountability scores this year, and a presentation about the proposed changes was also given at the school board meeting that evening.
“Districts are making adjustments based on preliminary data and hoping the changes they are addressing ultimately come to fruition,” GISD’s letter stated in regard to the “still up in the air” nature of TEA’s pending changes.
To anticipate the effect that the proposed changes could have on GISD’s accountability scores, the district used the expectations listed in a preliminary accountability manual for 2023 released by the TEA.
A key difference between the proposed new system and the current one is that “district ratings will be determined proportionally based on the scaled domain outcomes of their campuses, instead of based on the entire student population,” the letter stated.
The three domains, as proposed by the TEA, are “student achievement,” “school progress” and “closing the gaps.”
For student achievement, one of the major pending changes will only affect high school students, and that’s placing a higher weight on students’ “college, career and military readiness” (CCMR).
Five years ago, TEA received feedback from educators that 90% of a high school's graduates should have to score satisfactorily in CCMR for the school to receive an A rating. However, few schools managed to perform at that level, so the standard was lowered to 60% for an A.
Now, if the proposed changes are made to the TEA’s accountability rating system, the standard for an A in CCMR will be raised back up to 88%.
As for the second domain, school progress, ratings are relative scores, based on comparisons between schools in other districts and between how a student performed in the current year versus the previous year.
Part A of the school progress domain is the component that measures student growth by looking to see if they performed better on their STAAR assessment the current year compared to the previous year; and Part B compares schools to others with similar economically disadvantaged populations.
“There are many new details in the proposed accountability manual affecting the calculation of academic growth, but districts are optimistic because of the different opportunities’ students can count for growth,” GISD’s letter said hopefully.
The third domain that TEA is to use in the ratings is closing the gaps, which looks to see how different student populations – based on classifications that include race, language and special needs – perform. In the domain, accountability scores are based on students in these groups meeting “specific targets” in four categories: academic achievement, graduation level, English language proficiency and CCMR.
“The final piece (closing the gaps) is by far the most challenging because it is where we have the absolute least amount of clarity,” GISD stated.
“Before, you either had a ‘yes’ that you made the target or ‘no’ you did not make the target, so it was 0 points or 1 point,” the district explained. “Now it is 0 to 4 points and we’re being told you need at least a 2 to do well in that area. But we really do not know what that means exactly.
“Honestly, we are waiting to see what the targets are and how the targets will affect us.”
In addition to proposed changes to the three domains, another cause for concern among districts in Texas is the looming STAAR 2.0 assessment, in which tests in multiple subject areas are to include written responses and not just multiple choice answers.
Previously, written responses were only part of the fourth and fifth-grade writing STAAR tests and the English I and English II STAAR End of Course assessments.
In the face of the proposed changes to the state accountability system and not exactly knowing where the goal posts will be, GISD hopes to adapt to the changes when they take effect this coming year.
“Greenville ISD is committed to make the necessary changes to ensure student academic success as reflected on their newly developed strategic plans. The plan will be updated quarterly,” the district stated.
“Key components include academic goals, weekly learning check points that will identify mastery or in need of additional instruction, base line data developed that will include support for intervention, tutoring and small group instruction, curriculum guides that will serve as lesson guides to ensure key components are being taught, and much, much more.”
