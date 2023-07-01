The Greenville ISD school board approved the district’s budget for the 2023-24 school year Tuesday.
According to the adopted budget, as posted on the district’s website (direct link: https://tinyurl.com/5n96vdep), the district projects collecting at total of about $43.9 million in local property taxes ($33.5 million for general fund + $10.135 million for debt service + $300,000 for child nutrition).
Out of the total general fund of $56.633 million ($33.508 million from local taxes + $21.4 million from the state + $1.725 million from federal taxes), the district’s proposed expenditures for 2023-24 come out to approximately $56.5857 million, leaving an estimated surplus of only $47,437. Just over half of the proposed general fund ($29.613 million) is slated for teachers’ salaries.
The breakdown of planned expenditures from GISD’s general fund this coming school year is as follows:
• Instruction — $29.613 million (compared to $28.316 million this year)
• Instruction Resources — $54,432 (compared to $57,323 this year)
• Curriculum and Staff Development — $1.4416 million (compared to $1.236 million this year)
• Instructional Leadership — $873,001 (compared to $870,726 this year)
• School Leadership — $3.6886 million (compared to $3.5917 million this year)
• Guidance and Counseling — $2.0628 million (compared to $2.02 million this year)
• Social Work Services — $83,560 (compared to $81,110 this year)
• Health Services – $621,594 (compared to $566,959 this year)
• Student Transportation — $1.585 million (compared to $2.16 million this year)
• Cocurricular — $1.4356 million (compared to $1.445 million this year)
• General Administration — $2.86 million (compared to $2.882 million this year)
• Maintenance and Operations — $6.282 million (compared to $6.287 million this year)
• Security and Monitoring — $1.57 million (compared to $1.268 million this year)
• Data Processing — $2.98 million (compared to $3.141 million this year)
• Community Services — $46,501 (compared to $46,501 this year)
• Debt Service — $690,378 (compared to $340,886 this year)
• Payment to Fiscal Agent — $150,000 (compared to $150,000 this year)
• Appraisal Costs — $543,218 (compared to $543,218 this year)
While GISD does not plan to adopt a tax rate until September, the district’s proposed property tax rate for 2023-24 comes out to $1.085 for every $100 that a property is worth. This rate is comprised of a maintenance and operations (M&O) rate of 79.5 cents per $100 valuation and an interest and sinking (I&S) rate of 29 cents per $100 valuation. This makes GISD’s proposed tax rate approximately 1.8 cents lower than its current overall rate – $1.103 per $100 valuation.
According to a public notice for the budget – which was posted by GISD in the Tuesday, June 13 issue of the Herald-Banner – the current average market value of a home in Greenville is $213,946. With deductions like GISD’s $40,000 homestead exemption and the state’s required freeze on the year-to-year dollar amount in school property taxes that seniors aged 65 and older pay on their homestead, the average taxable value of a home in Greenville is currently $171,887. This means that if the district adopts the proposed tax rate, an owner of an average home in Greenville might expect to pay about $1,864.97 in property taxes to the district.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the board was presented with a number of questions about the budget and the tax rate, many of which were asked in a letter submitted by Colleen McDonald of Greenville.
One of the questions posed by McDonald dealt with the proposed increase in the I&S rate – 29 cents per $100 valuation versus 23.85 cents per $100 valuation – especially since the I&S rate has stayed at 23.85 for the past five years straight and a new bond hasn’t been passed, since the purpose of an I&S tax is to pay off debt.
In response, GISD School Board President Aletha Kruse explained that the purpose of the proposed increase was to help the district pay off its debt more quickly.
“We have looked at … how we can pay off our debt faster,” Kruse said. “The I&S budget is set so low that it only covers the debt payments that we have (been paying), so there’s never going to be a time in which we can pay off that debt faster, unless we raise the rate.”
Another question asked by McDonald asked how the M&O rate could be reduced from 86.46 cents per $100 valuation to 75 cents per $100 valuation when the district has new maintenance tax notes, teacher raises and other increasing costs to budget for.
A response posted on GISD’s website said, “The 2022-23 budget included expenditures for the $4.4M expense for architectural designs for the proposed Middle School and LPW (L.P. Waters Early Childhood Center). Additionally, the $472.523 reduction in transportation was due to school buses originally being funded out of the general fund, and once the board approved a loan for the expense the loan revenue replaced the need for general funds to be used.
“These two expenditures were not required in the 2023-24 budget, therefore reducing the expenditures from one school year to the next,” the district’s response concluded.
The questions asked by McDonald – as well as some asked by former school board member John Kelso – were used to start a “Q&A” on GISD’s website. The district’s answers to the aforementioned questions and more can be viewed at: www.greenvilleisd.com/Page/3749.
