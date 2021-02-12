A final sale has been announced for a former coal-fired steam electric generating station which the City of Greenville once partially owned.
The Texas Municipal Power Agency agreed in September 2020 to sell the shuttered Gibbons Creek plant.
The TMPA and Charah Solutions Inc. announced the sale was complete Thursday.
“Since the member cities stopped taking energy from TMPA in 2018, we have explored the best possible use of the property at Gibbons Creek,” said TMPA Board of Directors President Sue Ann Harting. “We are excited about the acquisition by Charah Solutions, Inc. of the Steam Station and Reservoir in Grimes County. This is a win for the agency, our four member cities and the Grimes County community.”
Charah Solutions, a leading provider of environmental services and byproduct sales to the power generation industry, said in its announcement that it will begin remediation and redevelopment of the property.
Charah Solutions, through its subsidiary Gibbons Creek Environmental Redevelopment Group, LLC, now owns the 6,166-acre area which includes the closed power station, the 3,500-acre reservoir, dam and spillway. GCERG will be responsible for the shutdown and decommissioning of the coal power plant as well as performing all environmental remediation work for the site landfills and ash ponds.
The existing power plant will be demolished and potential redevelopment uses for the property include solar, battery and energy storage options, which use the existing transmission system, maximization of the reservoir’s potential, reuse of the rail system and other industrial uses. GCERG will also work with TCEQ to complete all environmental remediation required for the property and then will redevelop the remediated property within all zoning restrictions. The redevelopment of the property is expected to be completed within 36 months. The Gibbons Creek Reservoir RV Park and campground is expected to continue operation.
The TMPA is comprised of the electric utility systems in Greenville, Bryan, Garland and Denton and had operated the plant, which provided power to each of the communities. The cities have been members of the TMPA since its creation in 1975.
The utilities had come to rely less and less on Gibbons Creek as the prices of natural gas and alternative energy sources, such as solar, have declined substantially.
GEUS had not been connected to the plant since September 2018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.