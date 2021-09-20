Prince Giadolor of Rockwall has announced his candidacy for Texas State Senate District 2 in the 2022 Democratic Party primary.
Texas Senate District 2 includes all of Rockwall, Hunt, Fannin, Hopkins, Kaufman, Rains, and Van Zandt counties, as well as a part of Dallas County, and is currently held by State Sen. Bob Hall (R-Edgewood).
“Running for senate is bigger than myself,” Giadolor said, “It is about making sure that every resident, from Dallas to Bonham, has a leader who will represent their interests.”
Giadolor formerly served as a senior legislative aide to State Senator Royce West, advising the senator on policies such as removing regulatory barriers for sexual assault victims, the transferability of community college credits for public universities and Medicaid expansion.
As an executive assistant to Sen. West’s campaign for United States Senate, Giadolor traveled over 50,000 miles across the state, building relationships with communities and stakeholders throughout Texas.
This past legislative session, Giadolor was instrumental in securing approval for the first state-funded psychiatric hospital in the history of Dallas County and was recognized on the Senate floor as a “Young African American Leader” of Texas.
Giadolor said key areas of focus for his campaign include providing resources for small and family-owned businesses, funding more area hospitals, and improving public infrastructure.
Giadolor earned his Bachelor’s in Business Administrations from the University of Dallas and is a globally certified Project Management Professional (PMP).
Giadolor’s campaign website is https://princefortexassenate.com/
