A big part of acting and directing is “getting inside characters’ heads” and interpreting how their backgrounds and motivations inform the way they work in the story.
Students in Greenville High School’s theatre productions class gained a deeper understanding of that relationship as they developed a fully student-written production, which they performed at the high school auditorium Friday.
Now calling themselves the Mane Attraction Theatre Troupe, the class was given a one-word prompt by their new teacher, Sarah McKinney, to use as a theme to brainstorm and write around.
That word was “united.”
“Doing a student-written show like this is a fun way to satisfy a lot of TEKS (Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills), but my biggest role in the process, apart from writing the prompt itself, is guidance and making sure that the students keep everything within community standards (no profanity or vulgar content),” McKinney told the Herald-Banner. “Otherwise, the production is all them, and their building around the theme was kind of like the game ‘word association,’ where it’s based on a string of words that stem from that one theme.”
As a production, “United” is a series of loosely connected vignettes. Through each vignette, the student or students who wrote the story explored different ways that people can be united.
“In it, you have people who are united through pain, people who are united through family, people united in apathy, and people who are united in how they look at life and death,” said senior Kelsee Connell.
Despite the heavy tone of the underlying concepts that the theme may have brought to the minds of the young playwrights, many of them approached the story concepts with humor.
“One of the scenes I wrote is called ‘The Game Show,’” said junior Kaylei Wilson. “In it, contestants are competing in a game where the prize is immortality. There’s a person who doesn’t want immortality at all, another contestant who’s practically begging for it, a grumpy old woman, and an average person who’s eliminated fairly quickly.
“The game show confuses the contestants because it keeps changing,” Wilson continued. “In one round, it’s a trivia game, in another it’s a guess a number game, and on another round it’s like 20 questions.
“It’s a fun story to act in, because there’s a lot of funny screaming and yelling,” Wilson added.
The theme was also open enough to interpretation that some students were able to adapt ideas they’d had for a while into a shorter work. This is the case with one of the vignettes, which is titled “The Knight’s Dilemma” and was written by senior Sierra Garofalo.
“It’s about a thief who’s kind of based off of Robin Hood, who is stealing from the king and distributing what she’s stealing to the poor,” Garofalo said. “But, there’s a knight who ends up struggling with whether or not he wants to stay loyal to the king or risking his life by uniting with the thief to help the people in the kingdom on a different level.”
Throughout the process of writing and rehearsing the show, McKinney enjoyed most the bond and feeling of camaraderie that it can offer students as they use their creativity to build a production “from the ground up.”
“The first time I was involved in this sort of thing was as a freshman at Rockwall High School, when I worked lights and my then-boyfriend and now-husband was working sound,” McKinney said. “With this kind of production, kids tend to love it and they all know each other so much better after working on it.”
The Mane Attraction Theatre Troupe plans to perform another four productions this school year, not all of which will be student-written. Updates on the troupe can be found on their Facebook page, called GHS Mane Attraction Theatre Troupe.
