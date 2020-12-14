A Monday afternoon accident in which a vehicle struck a house in Greenville resulted in the death of a Greenville High School student.
The Greenville Independent School District issued a statement indicating that Aramis Mora was killed when the car struck her house. Aramis was reported to be learning virtually from home when the crash occurred at around 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 4700 block of Henry Street.
Units from the Greenville Police and Fire Departments and American Medical Response responded to the scene, which also involved an air ambulance that landed at Carver Elementary School a short distance away.
The school district’s statement indicated Aramis attended Greenville ISD schools her entire life, starting at Crockett Elementary as a kindergartener.
“She also attended Carver, Sixth Grade Center and Greenville Middle School,” the statement added. “She was known for her sweet, calm spirit and for being an excellent student and talented artist.”
A crisis counseling team is scheduled to be at the high school campus Tuesday morning to provide support for both students and staff.”
No additional details concerning the accident were immediately available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.