The ample sun Texans are getting this summer will likely get Greenville High School’s solar car team, the Iron Lions, off to a good start as they prepare for the 2023 Solar Car Challenge.
This year’s national competition will also probably be an exciting one for the current team members, as it will be their first time taking their competition out of Texas Motor Speedway and onto the open road for an eight-day race across 925 miles from Fort Worth, Texas to Palmsdale, California.
“The last time we did a road race was in 2018, and it used to pretty much alternate every other year between a road race and just being at Texas Motor Speedway,” team mentor George Kroncke explained. “Then, when COVID hit, the Solar Car Challenge was kept at the track for a few years, so this will be the first time any of these kids have done a road race.”
This Wednesday, the Iron Lions will load up their racing car, named Invictus – Latin for “unconquerable” – and head to Fort Worth to check-in before beginning the “scrutineering” process; which is three days of rigorous inspection, tune ups, and knowledge testing. Then, on Sunday, July 16, the race will officially begin.
While this is the Iron Lions’ third year racing Invictus, the team members implemented several major upgrades this year, which included putting in a new motor, installing sturdier connections for the battery, adding 50 more solar cells, and reconfiguring the canopy.
“After last year’s race, the students did one last round of tests in September before taking it apart and completely rebuilding it,” said Iron Lions lead mentor Joel Pitts.
With all the improvements on their vehicle and with this being their first road race, the team members are eager to see the results of their troubleshooting and hard work.
“I think it’s going to be more fun, because when we were at the track, it was just going around in circles, but with this, we’ll get to see the scenery, which will be nice because I’ve never been to New Mexico, Arizona or California,” said team captain Anika Escobar, who will also be one of the team’s drivers.
Like Escobar, fellow driver Sebastian Gonzalez is also looking forward to the challenge of this year’s road race format.
“I like this better because it’s more realistic. It does a better job at simulating real world applications of solar power,” Gonzalez said.
Including Escobar and Gonzales, there are five recently-graduated seniors on the 13-member team.
“When I came for my very first meeting with the team (two years ago), I had no idea what I was getting into and they were already laying out carbon fiber (for the body of Invictus),” Escobar recalled. “Since then, I’ve been so focused on the Solar Car Challenge that I don’t think it will really sink in that I’ve graduated until this race is over.”
In addition to putting the finishing touches on Invictus and further practicing their problem solving skills and efficiency, they Iron Lions are also currently taking steps to compete in the 2025 World Solar Challenge in Australia.
