This morning, Greenville High School’s Iron Lions solar car team headed off to Texas Motor Speedway with their two competition vehicles, named Regulus and Invictus, and will begin three days of inspection/knowledge testing Friday, before starting with the first round of this year’s Solar Car Challenge Monday.
As in years past, the Iron Lions will be competing in two divisions, the electric solar-powered division and the advanced division.
For the electric solar-powered division, which requires cars to be able to perform well in a variety of practical, “everyday” type simulations, the team will use Regulus, which is one of its older solar vehicles. For the competition’s advanced division, though, they will use their new, high-performance vehicle, named Invictus (Latin for “invincible”). Constructed largely out of carbon fiber, the Iron Lions’ new car is the culmination of six months of diligent and meticulous work.
“Back in September or October, they decided to go ahead and schedule the solar car challenge, despite COVID,” said the team’s lead mentor, Joel Pitts. “We picked up the mold for the body (for Invictus) in November and began prepping it in January. Since then, the kids have been working on it two days a week during the school year and five days a week, since school got out.
“This new car they’re building was built with the idea of being a world class solar car, because we’ve had our eyes set on competing for the world solar car championship in Australia, so these high school students are striving to compete against teams from universities and corporations,” Pitts said.
Over the course of the design and building process for Invictus, the team has used a wide array of computer-aided tools and conducted months of research to figure out what their goals would be with the car. Now, with about a week’s worth of tests, tune-ups and practice with their completed advanced division solar car, the Iron Lions are ready to begin the three-day inspection/knowledge testing process (called scrutineering) Friday.
During the scrutineering process, the team will have to pass through eight stations where judges will inspect the teams’ cars to make sure they meet standards in structural integrity, braking, electrical and battery requirements, the car’s ability to run for an extended period of time, and other criteria.
Throughout the scrutineering process and during the oral presentation that follows the inspection, the students’ mentors will not be allowed to assist in any way, so the judges can tell that the students actually designed and built the car.
After the scrutineering process is finished this weekend, the Iron Lions will begin their first rounds of competition Monday, with hopes of winning their fifth consecutive national championship. The rounds of the Solar Car Challenge will continue until Friday, July 23, when the final results will be announced.
