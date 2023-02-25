“When a parent sends their son or daughter to college, they have a lot on their mind, but probably one of the things they least expect or would want is to get a call from the college saying that their child had died in a fire at their residence hall,” said Shawn Simons, a dormitory fire survivor.
Simmons and his friend and former roommate Alvaro Llanos gave a presentation at Greenville High School on Thursday morning.
The assembly marked the fifth year in a row in which Greenville Fire-Rescue invited Simons and Llanos to GHS to share their story with seniors who are preparing to leave home to begin life as adults.
Together, Simons and Llanos survived a fire at Boland Hall at Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey back in January 2000 – a “prank gone wrong” that resulted in three deaths and more than 50 injuries from burns, smoke inhalation or falls from windows as students jumped to escape the blaze.
“I made it into the stairwell, where a fireball hit me,” said Llanos, who suffered second- and third-degree burns on over 56% of his body. “I tried rolling to put it out and I remember looking at my arm with the skin coming off and thinking ‘they’ll patch me up,’ because in my mind, I still thought I was invincible. Next thing I knew, I was waking up from a three-month (medically induced) coma, and it would still be several months before I could go home.”
In their presentation to the seniors, Simons and Llanos stressed the importance of fire safety. Their advice included things like taking fire alarms seriously (even if false alarms pulled by pranksters can be a regular occurrence) and familiarizing themselves with as many exits as possible, especially which exit is closest.
“Remember, the way you came into a room won’t always be the best way out,” Simons said.
The speakers also emphasized the importance of keeping fire hazards out of their living spaces and not covering smoke detectors or removing the batteries so they can smoke or burn candles or incense.
“These are potentially life-saving tools we are placing in (GHS students’) ‘adult toolbox,’ so that when they get their first off-campus apartment or home, they are prepared to look for things that will keep them safe,” said Greenville Fire-Rescue’s Community Risk Reduction Specialist Sylvia Peace.
In addition to giving presentations at universities, colleges and high schools across the country, Simons’ and Llanos’ story has been the subject of a book, “After the Fire: A True Story of Friendship and Survival,” as well as a documentary, “After the Fire: A True Story of Heroes and Cowards.”
On the matter of the case surrounding the dormitory fire at Seton Hall University in 2000, students Sean Ryan and Joseph LePore were identified after a three-year investigation as the culprits who started the fire. They were charged with felony murder for the deaths that resulted. In 2006, both Ryan and LePore pleaded guilty to third-degree arson as part of a plea deal for a reduced sentence. Both were released from the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility in 2009.
More can be learned about Simons’ and Llanos’ story by visiting www.afterthefiremovie.com.
