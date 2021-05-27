Jordan Hunnicutt is the daughter of David and Kathleen Hunnicutt. She is the younger sister of Jacob Hunnicutt.
She has been a part of GISD since she was a Bowie Bulldog in elementary school, taking part in TAG and UIL activities.
She attended school at the Sixth Grade Center and Middle School, where she played the trombone in the band and participated in sports.
During high school, Jordan was a member of the National Honor Society and is the co-captain of the National Champion Iron Lion Solar Car Team. She also played on the Varsity Lady Lions volleyball, basketball and softball teams.
Now that she is graduating, Jordan plans on taking some time before starting higher education, and she looks forward to whatever adventures the next chapter of her life will hold.
