After three days of competing against 33 other teams from across Texas and New Mexico, Greenville High School’s Robowranglers finished their first tournament of the season – the Fort Worth FIRST in Texas District competition – at fifth place.
Since the beginning of the semester, the Robowranglers (also known as Team 148) have been spending several hours per week, designing, programming, building and testing their competition robot for this year, which the team has affectionately named Blackout.
The Robowranglers compete in the FIRST robotics league, with FIRST standing for “For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology.” Each year, FIRST tournaments feature a new game, which the teams strategically design a robot for. This year’s game is called “Charged Up,” in which allied teams compete against their opponents in scenario that has them retrieving “energy” (game pieces) from substations and delivering them to their “communities” as fast as possible.
After several qualification matches, the Robowranglers ended up facing off against two strong teams, the Robochargers out of Dallas and last year’s world champion team, Fusion Corp, from Irving.
“The students of 148 continue to prove why Greenville Robotics is considered to be one of the best programs in the world,” Corey Bankston, head of GISD’s robotics program, said. “We are all very proud of these kids who have dedicated so much of their lives to ensure that the legacy of 148 remains strong and proud.”
The “legacy” of which Bankston speaks includes the Robowrangler’s three world championship wins, since the team’s founding in 1992.
The team’s next tournament will be the Amarillo FIRST in Texas District competition, which will be Thursday, March 30 through Saturday, April 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.