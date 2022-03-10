Quickdraw in action

The Robowranglers 2022 competition robot, Quickdraw (bottom, left of center) shoots a ball into a “hub” at a district competition in Waco this past weekend.

 Courtesy photo

After two years without a regular competition season due to COVID-19, Greenville High School’s Robowranglers returned from Waco this past weekend as district champions.

Together with their alliance partner/co-district champion, Rockwall-Heath High School’s Black Hawk Robotics, both teams will get to further hone their skills at another district competition in Irving on March 24 before proceeding to the State First Robotics Competition/UIL Championship on April 6 in Houston.

In addition to coming out on top in Waco, Greenville’s team won the competition’s Excellence in Engineering Award and Rockwall-Heath’s team was recognized with the Quality Award.

Each year, FIRST Robotics teams from across the world are given only six weeks to build a robot from scratch to play that year’s game. The young tech heads will then use skills ranging from coding to engineering to graphic design in the designing, building and testing of their robots.

Travis Hairgrove is a news reporter and features writer at the Herald-Banner and covers city government for many municipalities in Hunt County. To reach him outside of business hours, email THairgroveReporter@gmail.com.

