Greenville High School may see some new additions to its already expansive list of career and technology education programs.
At Tuesday’s Greenville ISD school board meeting, secondary science Instruction Strategist Misty Walters spoke about a four-year firefighter academy in the planning stages.
“We’ll be looking into creating some sort of a partnership with the Greenville Fire Department and try to work out how to schedule classes where their firefighters can teach students in the program,” Walters said.
The district also is looking into expanding its auto repair program and offering a “built in internship,” whereby students will perform oil changes and other automotive services, possibly including state inspections for members of the public.
Over the next two meetings, the school board plans to review prospective budgets for the programs.
Currently, Greenville High School offers several opportunities for students to roll up their sleeves and get to work learning a variety of job skills—and in many cases, have a chance at earning professional certifications. These certifications help students go straight from the classroom to the workplace, where they can earn higher wages and help secure a better financial future.
GHS students – depending on which career technology pathway they take – can earn certifications in skills as diverse as welding, electrical systems, veterinary assistance, culinary arts, or expertise in software such as Microsoft Excel or Adobe Creative Suite.
