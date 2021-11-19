The Greenville High School Navy Junior ROTC unit recently earned a ranking of “Outstanding” in all graded areas following its Annual Military Inspection.
The Inspection is an annual requirement for all Junior ROTC commands and represents one of the major benchmarks of the year.
The cadets didn’t have long to prepare for this year’s inspection. Many cadets has only been in the unit for two months, but they were held to the same standard as those who have three years’ experience or more.
Under the leadership of the Unit Commander Cadet Lieutenant Commander Samantha Jimenez, the unit performed well and was graded outstanding in all of the evaluated areas. The unit was graded on uniform appearance and academics, platoon drill and an elaborate pass-in-review ceremony.
Additionally, all unit supply and facilities, finances and administrative records were inspected and graded to ensure compliance with school district and Navy policies.
One of the unit’s subdivisions, Third Platoon, which is commanded by Cadet Petty Officer Sabine Tovar, won the coveted Honor Platoon distinction. The honor was earned through distinctive accomplishments of platoon personnel during the uniform inspection and drill phases of the overall inspection.
“It was definitely a pleasant surprise to win honor platoon and I couldn’t be prouder of not just my platoon but all cadets that participated,” Tovar said. “AMI was an experience that not only helped me gain confidence but as well as build a bond with my fellow cadets, and for that I am grateful.”
The event was attended by school and district staff, parents and local community leaders. The ceremonial phase of the event included performances by the armed and unarmed drill teams that demonstrated the precision and professionalism expected of an elite unit.
“I was very proud of the performance by the cadets given numerous COVID restrictions that limited training opportunities prior to our AMI,” Senior Naval Science Instructor Lieutenant Commander Larry Wilcock said. “It is a tribute to the staff leadership and the dedication of all the cadets that they were able to persevere and perform at this level.”
The inspecting officer for the event was Commander Mike Hale, the NJROTC Area Ten manager. In addition to conducting all the inspection phases and awarding the honor platoon streamer, he presented nine awards to cadets for superior uniform appearance and dedication to the unit. These cadets included: Aiden Atlee, Vance Jacks, Baily Griggs, Keelin Smith, Haston Jones, Jason Miller, Sharon Ashby, Sabine Tovar and Alyza Corkill.
Hale also recognized the Cadets of the Month for September and October, Samantha Jimenez and Ethan Worcester, respectively.
GHS Principal Dr. Brant Perry recognized the hard work of the cadets and the cooperation between NJROTC and other elements within the GISD community.
“The support that our program receives from this school, the district, and the community is beyond compare,” Dr. Perry said. “Seeing our students supporting one another was a powerful demonstration of how our campus family comes together.”
This year’s inspection didn’t only involve Greenville High School’s NJROTC program, but also included: culinary arts students, who prepared lunch for the cadets and inspector, the Encore Choir, who sang the National Anthem at the opening ceremony, cosmetology students, who cut some of the cadets’ hair, as well as art students, who made posters for the event, and yearbook staff who handled photography.
For more information about the district’s NJROTC Program, contact LCDR Larry Wilcock at 903-453-3752.
