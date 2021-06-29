Since the end of this past school year, the young engineers, mechanics and problem solvers who make up Greenville High School’s Iron Lions solar car team have been going to their shop five days a week to work on their new vehicle and fine tune one of their earlier cars in preparation for this year’s Solar Car Challenge at Texas Motor Speedway.
“This new car they’re building was built with the idea of being a world class solar car, because we’ve had our eyes set on competing for the world solar car championship in Australia, so these high school students are striving to compete against teams from universities and corporations,” said the team’s lead mentor, Joel Pitts.
“We have been able to make this car this year, because we have the right students at the right time, because it required a lot of computer-aided design,” Pitts said. “They had to do months of research and decided what their goals were, then they had to build it virtually because it’s too sophisticated to build on the fly.”
The new car that the team is building will be used to compete in the Solar Car Challenge’s advanced division, but they will also be using an older car of theirs, named Regulus, for competing in the electric solar-powered division.
The difference between the two divisions is that Regulus will have to perform well in a variety of practical, “everyday” type simulations, such as carrying a passenger and cargo. Meanwhile, for the advanced division, the team will use their newest car, which is designed with maximum speed and efficiency in mind.
Despite the highly competitive showdown coming up, Pitts often stresses the importance of camaraderie and peer mentoring to his students.
“When we’re there, we’ll even help people on other teams who are having trouble, because we don’t want to win because someone else broke down,” Pitts said. “The other teams put in a lot of time, so if some of them ask us how we did something, I want our kids to share what they know. We want to help.”
The Iron Lions will go to Texas Motor Speedway on July 15, then they will begin a four-day long scrutineering process, when judges will inspect each car for structural integrity, braking, electrical and battery requirements, the car’s ability to run for an extended period of time, and other criteria.
Then, the competition will begin Monday, July 19 and last until Friday, July 23.
