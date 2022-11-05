With six graduating classes celebrating their respective reunions during Greenville High School’s Homecoming festivities, it was a day of remembrances.
However, for at least one visiting alumnus, Oct. 21 was something of a personal reunion for him and his family. That man was Kenny White, Jr. – Greenville High School’s first black graduate after desegregation.
During his visit from Dallas, he took a tour and trip down memory lane at Greenville Middle School, which was the high school when he graduated in 1964.
“I am so proud to say I was the first black graduate from the school,” White said. “Greenville is the place I feel more connected than any other place I’ve lived.”
Thinking back on his time at the old Greenville High School, he said he fondly remembers lettering in track and also playing shortstop on the baseball team.
Oddly enough, White’s time at Greenville High School began somewhat unexpectedly in the fall of 1963, shortly after his family moved to Greenville.
At the time, Greenville’s former all-black high school, Carver High School, was still open (and would remain so until Spring 1967). On the morning of the first day of classes, he began the two-mile walk from his house to Carver, partly because he was new to town and didn’t know where GHS was located. However, on the corner of Wellington and Cornelia Street, he came across a group of students heading to GHS, who informed him that it was much closer than Carver, at which he shrugged and chose to accompany them.
“It was not a problem with me,” White said of how he was treated at the newly integrated high school. “It was as new to them as it was to me. What they actually did was apologize. It wasn’t anything derogatory. I was just trying to get out of high school.”
When he graduated in May 1964, there was no special recognition of him being the first black graduate.
“There was no problem and no fanfare,” White said.
After graduation, White went on to study chemistry at Arlington State University (now-University of Texas at Arlington), but was soon drafted and served in the Marine Corps from 1966-68 in Okinawa during the Vietnam War. He later earned an associates degree in business administration and computer science from El Centro College in Dallas and worked for Texas Instruments.
He later returned to UTA, where he met his wife, and soon began his long career with the Dallas Police Department. With the department, he worked in the property evidence room for more than 25 years.
White is now retired and living in Dallas, and he declines to take credit for blazing any trails in desegregating the schools in Greenville.
“The fathers and people before me made this process possible,” White told the Herald-Banner in 2014. “I hope in this process I did well. Even if I didn’t, I did my best.”
