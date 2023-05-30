Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Fort Worth TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas... Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville affecting Hunt County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO LATE THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville. * WHEN...From this morning to late this evening. * IMPACTS...At 15 feet, Caution should be exercised near the river as water begins to flow out of the banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 16.6 feet. - Flood stage is 14 feet. - Forecast...The river is near crest now. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. &&