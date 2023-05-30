The mood at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium on Friday was one of excitement combined with a bit of anxiousness as 310 graduates from Greenville High School and New Horizons High School walked across the stage and into a new chapter of their lives.
One of the highlights of the ceremony was the graduation of the 17 seniors who earned associate’s degrees in engineering as the second cohort of students in GHS’ four-year Early College High School program.
“Our graduates took a chance in the eighth grade, and they signed up to be in a program that committed them to taking 60 hours of college credit,” Early College High School Chancellor Rebekah Russler said. “I am proud to have been part of their journey … because they are headed to do incredible things, and you’re going to most definitely see them again.”
One of the overriding themes of the ceremony was that of resilience and determination, but also being patient and continuing to be open to learning new lessons in life.
“COVID hit us very unexpectedly, and it changed our whole high school career, but we adapted and we made the best of it. We are resilient,” student Elizabeth Cavett said in her senior reflexion speech.
Likewise, Greenville High School Principal Brant Perry shared insight on how to use experience as a teacher.
“Learn from every job and every experience, every one of them,” Perry said. “Every experience, good or bad, prepares you for the work you were ultimately born to do.
“Do not rush the future,” Perry also advised. “There is a process that seeds must go through in order to grow into what they are destined to become … You may want things to happen now, but more than likely, if you got what you wanted right now, you wouldn’t be ready for it. This will make a lot more sense as you get older.”
On a similar note, GHS Class of 2023 Valedictorian Mari Wilcock reminded those in attendance that many of life’s lessons are not taught in the classroom.
“I stand before you today as your valedictorian – the first in class according to GPA – but frankly, so many other factors measure us, apart from grades, and we are far more than what our class rank indicates,” Wilcock said. “High School was a time to try new things, become involved, and find people we feel comfortable with.
“During our time as high schoolers, we’ve all learned lessons far beyond what we study for tests,” Wilcock continued. “We become more responsible by working part-time jobs. We become someone’s best friend and stick with them through thick and thin. We become more self aware, gaining emotional intelligence from interacting with peers and mentors.
“These are all lessons that are not taught in class … and will continue to be learned throughout our lives,” Wilcock said.
Despite all that lies ahead for the Class of 2023, the purpose of the event was mostly to celebrate an important milestone in the students’ lives.
“We did it, Drew,” Cayli Hamilton said tearfully as she hugged her classmate, Andrew “Big Drew” Morris at the end of the ceremony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.