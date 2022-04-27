Do you have the fever? Disco fever, that is.
Continuing a tradition established more than eight decades ago, the 2022-2023 Greenville High School Lion Pride Band Drum Majors and Flaming Flash Officers invite you to the 2022 Band and Flash Floor Show.
The tradition of the floor show evolved soon after the formation of the two groups. The Greenville High School Band was organized by Ed Bernard in 1931. The Greenville High School Flaming Flashes are recognized by many as the world’s first drill team, created by the legendary Gussie Nell Davis.
The event, which fills the gym year after year, features live music from the band, themed dance routines performed by the Flashes, and welcoming ceremonies for incoming band members, drum majors, Flashes and officers.
Cure that disco fever by attending one (or both) of the shows set for 7 p.m. on Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7 at the GHS gymnasium. Tickets can be purchased online for $5 at https://www.greenvilleisdathletics.com/HTtickets. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door for $7.
