Greenville ISD officially announced its class of 2023 valedictorian and salutatorian Friday. They are Mari Wilcock and Sierra Garofalo, respectively.
Mari is the daughter of Larry and Chie Wilcock. She was born in Hawaii, but raised in Guam, Japan, and England (due to her father’s career in the U.S. Navy) before eventually settling in Greenville as a fifth grader at Lamar Elementary.
The enrichment she received from her world travels instilled in her a passion for academics, music and art – all of which she has excelled at.
Mari has been named one of GISD’s Superintendents Scholars each of her four years in high school and has ranked at the very top of her class for the entirety of her high school career as well.
In 2022, she was named a National Merit Scholar and became a finalist in 2023. She is also extremely active in school and her community. She was the front ensemble captain in the Lion Pride Band while also taking piano lessons and playing cello in Suzuki Strings. She was also the robot operator for the Robowranglers robotics team that recently placed third in the World Championships. Other achievements include her being the immediate-past Lieutenant Governor for Division 32 of the Texas-Oklahoma District of Key Club, the president of the National Honor Society, and senior class vice-president.
Mari also represented GHS at Texas Bluebonnet Girls State this past summer. Earlier this year, she was named Miss GHS by her peers at Greenville High School. For the past two years, she has maintained an internship at Innovation First International, where she works and studies engineering concepts.
Mari looks forward to beginning her study of environmental engineering at Texas A&M University-College Station
As for the Class of 2023’s salutatorian, Sierra Garofalo is the daughter of Jacques and Lynnore Garofalo.
Sierra has also been named a Superintendent Scholar all four years of high school and has taken all the available advanced placement (AP) classes. She has maintained class ranking since the beginning of high school.
Sierra was selected by the faculty to attend Texas Bluebonnet Girls State. She is also a member of the National Honor Society, Key Club, Art Club, Theater Productions, and the first GHS Science UIL team. She participated in UIL One Act Play this year and received the All-Star Crew award. She played volleyball for GHS for two years and played national club volleyball for four years. She was also a member of the Solar Car Club for two years.
Sierra joined the Lion Pride Band as a percussionist in her junior year of high school and earned a seat at the state competition for Solo and Ensemble.
On her own initiative, Sierra also learned the tenor saxophone her junior year and played for the GHS Jazz Band the following year. She continues to take piano and saxophone lessons.
Sierra’s volunteer and community work include several Kiwanis-sponsored Key Club events, and she was recognized as the Rotary Student of the Month for May.
Sierra plans to double major in computer science engineering and mechanical engineering at the University of Connecticut.
