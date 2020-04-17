The Greenville City Council approved GEUS’ RoundUP program Tuesday.
The program is intended to offer assistance to those in the community who are struggling to pay for their utilities by having customers voluntarily round their monthly utility bills up to the nearest dollar so the extra cents can be used for low-income bill assistance.
Last fall, when the then-proposed program was being discussed in both the GEUS board of trustees and in the city council, several members of both boards took issue with the fact that the RoundUP program was one that customers would have to actively opt out of rather than sign up for.
The version of the program approved by the council Tuesday will require GEUS’ customers to actively sign up (or check a box on their billing statement, rather) to volunteer to participate in the program.
All funds generated from the program are supposed to be used for low-income bill assistance.
GEUS has projected that if 15,000 households were to opt into the program and pay an average of 50 cents per month to round up their bills, it would come out to $7,500 per month (city-wide), or $90,000 per year, in funds to assist those who need help paying for utilities.
Once implemented, the most a customer will pay out to the program in a year will be $11.88 (or 99 cents per month).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.