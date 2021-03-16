The local electric utility system intends this week to proceed with taking out a loan to help pay the bills associated with last month’s winter storm.
The GEUS Board of Trustees is scheduled to issue $20 million in short term financing during Thursday’s regular session, starting at 6 p.m. in the GEUS Operations Center, 6000 Joe Ramsey Boulevard
During a March 11 public hearing, General Manager Alicia Hooks said GEUS was planning on seeking the funds to help defray the costs of a demand from ERCOT, which manages the majority of the electrical grid in the State of Texas, to help pay off the local utility;s share of billions in unpaid charges related to the storm.
Hooks said some electric companies are facing bankruptcy filings due to the shortfall, while others are taking other avenues.
GEUS is part of the Texas Municipal Power Association, alongside the electric utility systems in Bryan, Garland and Denton.
On Feb, 25, the City of Denton filed suit against the ERCOT, claiming the agency was unconstitutionally using a mechanism known as “uplift”.
Due to the skyrocketing energy prices during the storm, some ERCOT market participants have failed to pay ERCOT for power purchases, with the unpaid deficit spread the costs of those ERCOT market participants to other market participants.
The City of Denton said in a statement that it views the payment of the costs of other utilities as an unconstitutional gifting of public funds and unconstitutional lending of its credit.
Hooks said GEUS plans to pay off the debt quickly, in part by delaying a rate reduction which had been planned in October. The utility may also tap some of the $1.87 million in cash reserves which have been saved from fuel adjustment charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.