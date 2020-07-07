The Greenville Electric Utility System will review a petition calling for it, and the other members of the Texas Municipal Power Agency, to decline an offer to sell the shuttered Gibbons Creek coal-fired generating station.
“We have a sale pending right now,” said GEUS General Manager Alicia Price.
A group known as the Brazos Valley Citizens Climate Lobby filed a petition with the TMPA board, after learning of a potential buyer interested in re-starting the plant, located just outside of Bryan.
The TMPA is comprised of the electric utility systems in Greenville, Bryan, Garland and Denton and had operated the plant, which provided power to each of the communities. The cities have been members of the TMPA since its creation in 1975.
The utilities had come to rely less and less on Gibbons Creek as the prices of natural gas and alternative energy sources, such as solar, have declined substantially.
GEUS has not been connected to the plant since September 2018.
The GEUS board and the Greenville City Council voted in 2016 to approve a new joint operating agreement with the TMPA, setting the stage for the pending sale of the facility. The agreement included provisions for creating a plan for shutting the plant down if it can’t be sold, selling the plant for salvage and eventually selling the land.
During the GEUS board of trustees meeting in June, Price noted the cost of decommissioning the plant, which was close to $8.8 million during the current year, would rise to $17.7 million in 2021.
When reached Monday, Price noted GEUS still retains a 10 percent ownership interest in the plant.
“We are hearing the concerns of these citizen groups,” Price said. “Negotiations for the sale of the plant are ongoing and as such we are limited in regards to the information we can share at this time. As of today, it is unclear when a sales agreement may be reached.”
The petition alleges there would be dangers and public health impacts from the coal plant to the Bryan and College Station community if the plant was sold and resumed operations.
