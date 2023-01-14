The second anniversary of Winter Storm Uri comes around next month while fallout from the massive arctic blast continues to swirl throughout the electrical power industry in Texas, including here in Greenville.
Uri prompted a top-to-bottom review of ERCOT (the Electric Reliability Council of Texas), which is responsible for ensuring power grid reliability as well as facilitating a competitive electricity market in Texas.
For several days in February 2021, Uri wreaked havoc on the state’s power grid as long outages and rolling blackouts impacted millions. Uri cost electric utilities across Texas an estimated $38 billion in excess charges, and the industry racked up an estimated $10 billion in new debt, according to material published in Forbes.
Due to exceedingly tight supplies during the storm, wholesale prices soared to as high as $9,000 per megawatt hour, and utilities had no choice but to pay exorbitant rates.
The citizen-owned utility here saw its natural gas supply curtailed during the storm and turned to diesel fuel — something it had not burned in roughly 10 years — to keep generating electricity, according to Alicia Hooks, general manager for Greenville Electric Utility System, better known as GEUS.
The ability to burn diesel reduced the amount of power that GEUS needed to take from ERCOT. Still, the storm cost GEUS $16 million, about half of which is being financed through long-term debt. Ratepayers are picking up that tab over the long haul.
Although $16 million seems like a big number, GEUS got off relatively easy.
“People in the electric world are shocked when they hear GEUS’s net cost was $16 million. Many utilities faced much higher costs,” Hooks said. Brazos Electric Cooperative, for instance, lost an estimated $1.8 billion during the storm.
Given the economic carnage unleashed by Uri, stabilizing the grid and the energy market in Texas became a focal point of lawmakers and others in seats of power. The 87th state Legislature in 2021 enacted reforms to ERCOT, and details are still taking shape. Just this week, Gov. Greg Abbott threw his support behind a package of grid reliability and market design reforms developed though the Texas Public Utility Commission. Lawmakers, however, want a say in the final package of reforms.
Navigating an uncertain regulatory terrain is posing a unique challenge to utilities across Texas, including GEUS.
“I would say the greatest risk right now would be changes to the ERCOT market,” said Hooks when asked about challenges ahead. “We really need to get a final answer on what the market design is going to look like So that we can understand what changes we need to make here to be able to fit what we do into that new framework. So that is going to be our greatest challenge in the future, adapting to the changes that ultimately occur with the ERCOT market design.”
For now, utilities are having to contend with volatile market prices, according to Hooks. “A lot of that centers around regulatory uncertainty,” she explained. “A lot of changes are going on right now in the ERCOT market.”
GEUS maintains a portfolio that combines locally generated electricity with power purchased from the market, a mix that includes fossil fuel, offshore coastal wind, and solar-generated power from West Texas. GEUS produces power at its own gas-fired plant when doing so is economically advantageous. It purchases electricity from the market when that’s the cheaper route, Hooks explained.
GEUS must maintain a reliable supply of electricity to meet ever-growing demand from Greenville’s commercial, industrial and residential sectors.
Many of the new houses in Greenville, for instance, rely solely on electricity, noted Hooks.
“Most of these developments are not putting gas in. There are total electric homes. In the wintertime when the temperature is below freezing, and customers have to switch to emergency heat, it really impacts the demand on our system,” Hooks said.
When it comes to the demands placed on GEUS during the city’s growth spurt, the numbers tell the story:
Peak Usage
2022
Summer Peak 124 MW (megawatts)
Winter Peak 115 MW
2021
Summer Peak 111 MW
Winter Peak 101 MW
2018
Summer Peak 115 MW
Winter Peak 97 MW
Total Customers
Dec. 31, 2022 = 16,197
Dec. 31, 2018 = 14,784
GEUS is still waiting to see its fiscal 2022 audit, but the books show a net gain of roughly $2 million last year, according to Jimmy Dickey, GEUS’s manager for key accounts and marketing. Still, GEUS’s core mission is not to ring the cash register but to keep the lights on while keeping rates as low as is feasible.
That’s been the directive since March 4, 1891, when Greenville became the first in city in Texas to produce its own power. GEUS became fully autonomous from the City Council in 1988.
Today, this “separate and distinct instrumentality of the City of Greenville” employs 127 people (including the cable and Internet division) and owns an expanding system built out to serve a 92-square-mile service area.
“Every asset you see, every pole, every inch of wire was paid for through the rates the community paid into the system,” Hooks said.
Meeting the needs and expectations of those ratepayers is what GEUS strives for, according to Hooks.
“We’re continuing to work as hard as we can to ensure that we maintain reliable service for the community,” she said. “Our employees take ownership of the work that they do for the community and take pride in it. We just want to continue to evolve to be the utility that our customers want and expect for their system. If there’s a message I could get out there, it’s that you own this system.”
