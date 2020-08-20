The GEUS Board of Trustees will be conducting a public hearing tonight on the utility’s annual budget, which may include a reduction in electric rates for local residents and businesses.
The proposed Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget will be presented during the hearing as part of the regular agenda for the board, starting at 6 p.m. in the GEUS Operations Center, 6000 Joe Ramsey Blvd.
The board is also scheduled tonight to authorize consulting services to prepare a transmission cost of service rate filing.
A second public hearing is scheduled at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center at 6 p.m. Sept. 3, at which time the board intends to seek input on the proposed lowering of electric rates.
An announcement issued by the utility Wednesday indicated GEUS contracted with NewGen Strategies and Solutions to perform the cost of service study, which is designed to analyze the specific unique costs of supplying electricity to Greenville’s residential, small and large commercial and industrial customers while also considering the Greenville community’s growing electrical needs for the next 10 years.
“We are very pleased with the results of the study and we look forward to sharing the recommendations with our customers,” said GEUS General Manager Alicia Hooks.
