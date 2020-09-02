The GEUS Board of Trustees will be conducting a public hearing this week on a potential reduction in electric rates for local residents and businesses.
The session is scheduled at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 Business Highway 69 South in Greenville. The meeting is expected to include a presentation on the proposed electric rates, along with the public hearing and a discussion on the rates.
The utility announced late last month that it had contracted with NewGen Strategies and Solutions to perform the cost of service study, which is designed to analyze the specific unique costs of supplying electricity to Greenville’s residential, small and large commercial and industrial customers while also considering the Greenville community’s growing electrical needs for the next 10 years.
“We are very pleased with the results of the study and we look forward to sharing the recommendations with our customers,” said GEUS General Manager Alicia Hooks said at the time.
The utility performed a cost of service study in November 2017, which was the first major review in three years.
GEUS performed a full rate/cost of service study in 2014, which was the first across-the-board change to the electric rate structure at the utility since 2010.
