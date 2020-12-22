The local electric utility system may decide Tuesday to sell off its portion of a coal-fired steam electric generating station it no longer needs.
The Texas Municipal Power Agency (TMPA) agreed in September to sell the shuttered Gibbons Creek plant.
The GEUS Board of Trustees is scheduled to conduct a special session Tuesday to vote on formally accepting the sale and amend its generation budget with TMPA, of which it is a member.
The meeting is scheduled at noon Tuesday in the GEUS Operations Center, 6000 Joe Ramsey Blvd.
Under the proposal, Gibbons Creek will not be restarted but will be decommissioned and the surrounding property will be redeveloped.
Charah Solutions Inc. announced it was negotiating with the TMPA to acquire, remediate and redevelop the Gibbons Creek Steam Electric Station and Reservoir in Grimes County.
As part of the agreement, Charah Solutions, through its subsidiary Gibbons Creek Environmental Redevelopment Group will take ownership of the 6,166-acre area which includes the closed power station, the 3,500-acre reservoir, dam and spillway and assume all environmental responsibilities. GCERG will be responsible for the shutdown and decommissioning of the coal power plant as well as performing all environmental remediation work for the site landfills and ash ponds.
In July, GEUS General Manager Alicia Price. said the TMPA had a sale pending for the site, despite pleas to keep the plant in operation.
A group known as the Brazos Valley Citizens Climate Lobby filed a petition with the TMPA board, after learning of a potential buyer for the plant located just outside of Bryan.
The TMPA is comprised of the electric utility systems in Greenville, Bryan, Garland and Denton and had operated the plant, which provided power to each the communities. The cities have been members of the TMPA since its creation in 1975.
The utilities had come to rely less and less on Gibbons Creek as the prices of natural gas and alternative energy sources, such as solar, have declined substantially.
GEUS had not been connected to the plant since September 2018.
