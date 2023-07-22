Customers of the Greenville Electric Utility Service will see upgrades to their cable and internet service with newer faster equipment and the addition of a streaming television service and app over the coming months.
The GEUS Board of Directors voted unanimously to spend $1,027,378 over the next three years with a company called Harmonics to upgrade the cable and internet service offered in Greenville.
The Board also voted unanimously to spend $133,200 for a streaming television service in Greenville with TiVo.
Cable and internet
Nick Hammond, Cable and Internet Manager with GEUS, told the Board his department was emphasizing agility as it dealt with the challenges of aging internet and cable infrastructure and increasing demand for services from customers.
“GEUS broadband is at a crossroads right now in terms of technology and our identity as an internet service provider,” Hammond said. “We’re currently staring down the reality of infrastructure that has aged to the point that it is impacting our ability to offer what modern customers are looking for in terms of speed and prices. We are also holding off the inevitable failure of equipment well past its intended shelf life.
“Unfortunately we have no choice but to replace and upgrade what’s currently deployed but there is a way forward that will not only improve the way forward but will also give us the agility to pursue even more advanced technology when it’s appropriate.”
Hammond said the Harmonics solution will give GEUS the ability to move away from the hybrid fiber and coax system and set-top boxes it currently offers for internet and cable to a system of “fiber to the home” if and when the utility is ready to go to that upgrade.
“This innovative solution from Harmonics will lower our operating and maintenance costs at the head end while also allowing us to incorporate a surge of residents and businesses in our community,” Hammond said. “The deployment and costs associated will be spread out over three fiscal years to ensure the project is sustained by our own revenue and cash flow and there will be an emphasis placed on replacing the oldest and most taxed elements of our current infrastructure.”
Streaming television
Hammond said the move to TiVo will also reduce costs and improve the company’s agility to meet new and changing needs.
“The TiVo solution will allow us to deploy a GEUS blanket streaming app that will host a myriad of features that offer a customer experience that in some ways is even beyond what we have now with our traditional set-top-box solution,” Hammond said. “On the backend we will now have access to tools and analytics that will help us understand the content that our community values the most. As we talk about rate structure and programing packages that will be very useful information.”
Another upgrade will be the ability to assist customers and diagnose problems remotely without sending a truck and technician to the home or location.
In other business
The GEUS Board approved giving General Manager Alicia Hooks the authority to pay invoices from the public utilities that provided mutual aid assistance after the June 15, 2023 storms that knocked out service to about 3,500 customers.
Hooks said she expects invoices that will exceed $50,000 from the companies to reimburse them for the services they provide.
GEUS staff estimated that without that assistance, restoration of power to all customers would have taken an about six and a half days longer than it did.
“They don’t mark those costs up, they’re just pass-through costs for equipment,” Hooks said. “This will authorize me to pay those invoices when they are received. I think they will be forthcoming. We don’t want to delay the payment of those until after our next meeting.”
