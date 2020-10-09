GEUS, the local electric utility system, has announced its board recently adopted new, lower electric rates.
The company announced Friday that the lower electric rates will save GEUS customers about $3.45 million annually. Recent changes in costs have reduced the amount GEUS needs to collect from its customers to operate and maintain the community-owned electric system.
A cost of service study was performed to analyze the unique costs of Greenville’s residential, small and large commercial and industrial customers. Rates were then set to recover these costs fairly among the different customer classes.
“GEUS employees and the GEUS Board continually seek ways to reduce costs for customers. GEUS will continue working to reduce rates while improving efficiency, maintaining reliability and supporting the customers we serve,” said GEUS General Manager Alicia Hooks.
The new rates went into effect Oct. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.