Sometime in the early 1980s, I went to KGVL to do an on-air promotion on “Coffee Break” for the Greenville Chamber of Commerce’s Beautification Committee (pre CLEAN Greenville and Keep Greenville Beautiful). The new beautification program, “Bein’ Green Is Great,” was sanctioned by the Children’s Television Workshop and featured Kermit the Frog on T-shirts and logos.
At the studio, I could not stop laughing because the radio host did the entire interview in the voice of Kermit the Frog. That experience marked my introduction to my longtime friend, the talented Bill Salamon.
Decades later, when Barbara Horan bought the Texan Theater in downtown Greenville with plans to renovate the structure, Salamon was intrigued.
“I had wanted the Texan Theater for years,” Salamon said during a recent interview. “I imagined doing theater there and living on the premises. When I read in the paper that Barbara would be touring the building on a certain day, I hurried down there and introduced myself. I told her that I had been involved in theater all my life and that I knew a nucleus of actors and directors for productions.
“After the Texan was rehabilitated, Barbara asked me if I would like to do the first show. I chose ‘The Odd Couple’ and managed to get Jody Dean of KLUV in Dallas to play Oscar. I directed the show and designed the sets. Along with Dean, the local cast members included Friendlee, Lonnie Schonfeld, Milton Babb, Greg Duncan and John Cartier.”
Troy McClanahan, a coworker at the Texan Theater, first met Salamon during “The Odd Couple.”
“He was directing the opening production of at the Texan,” McClanahan said. “Bill is very passionate about the theater, and it shows, whether he is acting, directing or any role he takes on. He is a great asset to our artistic community.”
One year after “The Odd Couple,” Horan produced the musical comedy “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.”
“I portrayed Pseudolus, a role that I had played three times before,” Salamon said. “I directed the show along with DeDe Oxley. We had a large orchestra and a cast of 17 or 18 people.”
In 2016, the Texan Theater presented eight performances of Becky Hobbs’ musical production titled “Nanyehi.”
“It was wonderful,” Salamon said. “Becky is the fifth-generation granddaughter of the Native American woman named Nanyehi. Becky composed the music and her husband Dwayne Sciacqua led the band. The music is first class. I co-directed with DeDe again. We had 47 people in the cast!”
Salamon continues to work at the Texan as the stage manager for the many musical acts and other shows, that include all manner of entertainment — ice skating standup comedy, revues, dance troupes, movies and even a circus.
“I’m at every show that Barbara books,” he said. “I’m backstage right, and sometimes I think of that phrase ‘20 feet from stardom’ because I am there with all the amazing artists who have come to the Texan to perform. We’ve had hundreds and hundreds of performers. We have such a great crew at the Texan, including the people backstage, the servers and the people in the coffee shop.
“I love working there. When a show called ‘Hollywood at the Movies’ came to the Texan, Shirley Jones and her son Patrick Cassidy were part of the cast. We also showed Jones’ movie ‘The Music Man.’ I was sitting on a stool and Shirley was sitting on a stool about four feet from me, and we’re watching the rear of the screen. I’m watching her on-screen singing with Robert Preston, and I look over and it suddenly hit me that this actually is Shirley Jones. That was probably the highlight of everything I’ve ever done at the Texan because I’ve always been crazy about Shirley Jones.
“I stopped along I-30 so that Rick Springfield and his band could get burritos at Taco Bueno, and I got to spend time with Kevin Bacon, Billy Bob Thornton and Ozzie and Harriet’s grandchildren, the Nelson Brothers. I saw Barbara Eden at the Dallas Summer Musicals when I was a kid. Then I actually was able to visit with her when she came to do a show at the Texan.”
Theatrical veteran Salamon has directed 33 times and has performed in almost 150 productions. In addition to Greenville shows, where he started with the Blackland Players, he has performed many times in theaters in Dallas, Mesquite, Rockwall, Garland, Texas A&M-Commerce and other places.
“I got my start at Theater Three in Dallas when I was 14,” he said. “It was so exciting. I did everything; I painted, worked backstage and helped with the costumes. Jac Alder and his wife Norma Young gave me a chance to act. One of my first roles was a bear in ‘The Cave Dweller,’ a circus play. Afterwards, Jac came up to me and said that I was the best bear that he had ever seen.
“Two girls, Kathy and Patsy McClenny, were also part of the company at Theater Three. After I worked with her for three years, Patsy went to Hollywood where she became Morgan Fairchild.”
“The late Pat Adams, who worked as the city secretary in Greenville, was a mentor of mine in Garland, When I was 17 or 18, she gave me a part in a show at the Garland Civic Theater. Pat was a fine acting coach, and she turned the Garland theater into an outstanding performing center. I probably have done 20 or so shows over the years in Garland.”
In 2010, Salamon got the chance to play his dream role.
“All my life I wanted to play the part of Willie Loman in ‘Death of a Salesman,’” he said. “I performed the role at the Actors Playhouse in Kaufman. My costar was Pat Parker from Greenville. Coincidentally, I had appeared as Sammy Rosenbaum in ‘The Dark at the Top of the Stairs” with Pat at the Garland Civic Theater when I was 17 or 18 years old.”
Salamon, who has three grown daughters, revels in his favorite role — grandfather to all of his precious grandkids.
Recently, Salamon revealed his talent as a visual artist.
“Barbara purchased the former Townhouse for future renovation,” he said. “The windows weren’t sealed so she decided to fill each window with a large 3-by-5 foot board. Altogether, I painted 59 or 60 boards. Each of the top windows have various designs, and the lower windows have themes from “I Love Lucy,” “Jaws,” “The Wizard of Oz,” and likenesses of Alfred Hitchcock, Marilyn Monroe and others.
