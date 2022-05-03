The hallways of Greenville ISD's campuses were filled with the thundering of drums and cheers Thursday as representatives of the Greenville Educational Enrichment Foundation (GEEF) awarded 17 teachers with nearly $26,000 total in grants.
GEEF is a nonprofit organization that provides teacher grants for educational opportunities that aren’t otherwise funded by the state or city. The foundation raises its funds through individual donations, voluntary paycheck withdrawals of GISD employees and events like its annual adult spelling bee.
Each year, teachers and staff apply for grants so that supplemental equipment and materials can be purchased with the aim of enriching students' learning activities.
This year's round of grants ranged from $235.29 to $4,807.90, and the recipients were:
• Jennifer Rollins, at Greenville High School, who was awarded $987.75 to purchase a heat press and snap presses for fashion design students.
• Richard Burt, at Greenville High School, who was awarded $2,500 to purchase recording equipment for the band.
• Samantha Wallace, at Travis Elementary/Sixth Grade Center, who was awarded two grants totaling to $2,722.14 to purchase a washer and dryer and materials for counseling activities.
• Eric Norris, at Travis Elementary/Sixth Grade Center, who was awarded $2,500 to purchase a 3-D printer.
• Victoria Moore, at Bowie Elementary School, who was awarded two grants totaling $735.29 to purchase math and reading learning activities.
• Brandi Lopez, at Bowie Elementary School, who was awarded $4,807.90 to purchase STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Kits that are designed for reading activities for the school's kindergarten classes.
• Courtney Baker, at Greenville Middle School, who was awarded $3,200 to purchase outdoor classroom seating for the school.
• Christina Hinchey, at Greenville Middle School, who was awarded $2,500 to purchase digital media equipment.
• Romina Wallace, Janeth Castillo and Deyanira Aguilar at Carver Elementary School, who were awarded $1,519 to purchase recording equipment for reading activities.
• Guadalupe Muñis, at Carver Elementary School, who was awarded $984 to purchase a cooperative learning table.
• Amber Schneider, at Lamar Elementary School, who was awarded $1,500 to purchase materials for social-emotional learning.
• Pauline O'Brien, Drew Robinson and Erica Henry at New Horizons, who were awarded $1,900 to purchase outdoor classroom seating for the school.
Those who would like more information about the Greenville Educational Enrichment Foundation can contact GISD Director if Community Relations Amy Wade at 903-408-4427 or wadea@greenvilleisd.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.