Those with a pet peeve about misspellings or who wince when words are used incorrectly can sign up to compete in the Greenville Educational Enrichment Foundation’s 10th annual Adult Spelling Bee.
Each year, Greenville area residents dust off their dictionaries and thesauruses (or thesauri) and compete to raise money for the Greenville Educational Enrichment Foundation (GEEF), a nonprofit organization that provides teacher grants for educational opportunities that aren’t otherwise funded by the state or city.
Last year, GEEF raised enough money to award 17 teachers with nearly $26,000 total in grants. Those grants ranged from $235 to $4,807.90, and the recipients were:
• Jennifer Rollins, at Greenville High School, who was awarded $987.75 to purchase a heat press and snap presses for fashion design students.
• Richard Burt, at Greenville High School, who was awarded $2,500 to purchase recording equipment for the band.
• Samantha Wallace, at Travis Elementary/Sixth Grade Center, who was awarded two grants totaling to $2,722.14 to purchase a washer and dryer and materials for counseling activities.
• Eric Norris, at Travis Elementary/Sixth Grade Center, who was awarded $2,500 to purchase a 3-D printer.
• Victoria Moore, at Bowie Elementary School, who was awarded two grants totaling $735.29 to purchase math and reading learning activities.
• Brandi Lopez, at Bowie Elementary School, who was awarded $4,807.90 to purchase STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Kits that are designed for reading activities for the school’s kindergarten classes.
• Courtney Baker, at Greenville Middle School, who was awarded $3,200 to purchase outdoor classroom seating for the school.
• Christina Hinchey, at Greenville Middle School, who was awarded $2,500 to purchase digital media equipment.
• Romina Wallace, Janeth Castillo and Deyanira Aguilar at Carver Elementary School, who were awarded $1,519 to purchase recording equipment for reading activities.
• Guadalupe Muñis, at Carver Elementary School, who was awarded $984 to purchase a cooperative learning table.
• Amber Schneider, at Lamar Elementary School, who was awarded $1,500 to purchase materials for social-emotional learning.
• Pauline O’Brien, Drew Robinson and Erica Henry at New Horizons, who were awarded $1,900 to purchase outdoor classroom seating for the school.
For those who have never been to a GEEF adult spelling bee, the competition involves teams of three, each of which comes up with a name that contains a bee or spelling pun, and the teams will often dress up in entertaining costumes that fit the pun.
For example, last year’s competition included a team called “Highway to Spell” and another dubbed “The Golden Bees – Thank You for Bee-ing a Friend.”
The deadline to register a team for the bee is Friday, Feb. 17, and the bee will be held a week later on Friday, Feb. 24.
To register or become a sponsor, contact Greenville ISD’s director of community relations, Amy Wade, at 903-408-4427 or by email at wadea@greenvilleisd.com.
Prices for tickets and sponsorships are as follows:
• Attendee — Single — $50
• Worker Bee — $150. Team entry (includes a meal for each team member);
• The Hive — $400. Reserved table for 8, name recognition;
• The Honeybee — $500. Reserved table for 8, team entry, name recognition;
• The Queen Bee — $1,000. Reserved table for 8, team entry, name recognition with logo displayed on an easel;
• The Bee Keeper — $2,500 or more. Reserved table for 8, team entry, name recognition with logo displayed on an easel.
Those donating $2,500 or more may specify the focus area of the grant funding, such as a specific campus or subject area.
