With one week until showtime, Greenville Christian School theatre students are putting the final touches on their production of “Little Women.”
The play and the novel it’s based on tell the story of four sisters – Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy March – who each have vastly different interests, goals and personalities as they grow up during and shortly after the American Civil War. As the sisters approach and enter adulthood, they go through external and internal conflicts while making choices based on morals, duty to family, and being their own, genuine selves.
“This is a play I’ve wanted to do for a while now, ever since my husband (Jason Brown) – who’s now a principal but used to be a theatre director – directed it, so it’s been something I’ve kind of had in my back pocket for years,” said GCS theatre teacher Jen Brown. “Also, I’ve had the role of Jo in mind for my daughter, Annabelle (who’s a student at GCS), and this year I have the right cast at the right time to do it.”
While working on the play, the young cast members have enjoyed stretching outside their respective comfort zones.
“When I’ve been in plays before, I’ve usually played wild, funny-type characters. So in this play, where I’m the (March sister’s) dad, I had to really work at being a character who’s very controlled, self-disciplined and proper,” Dalton Hogue said.
Another young actor who enjoyed “playing against type” was Jen Brown’s daughter, Annabelle, who plays the role of Jo.
“I really enjoyed the intimacy of this play,” Annabelle said of the character-driven story. “I really learned how to be comfortable being emotionally open with others, while working with everyone. Also, I usually play characters who are kind of mean, so this was different.”
Showtimes for the play will be 7 p.m. on Oct. 21 and 22, and at 3 p.m. on Oct. 23 on GCS’ stage. Tickets can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/3g2gxnH.
“I’ve been watching movie versions of ‘Little Women’ for years, so it’s been amazing being part of this and it’s gonna be great,” student Savanna Kiowski added.
