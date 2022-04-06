Greenville Christian School senior Emily Johnson received some exciting news two weeks ago when she learned she had won a national award for her artwork.
Out of about 100,000 students from across the country who submitted more than 260,000 pieces into the Scholastic Art & Writing Competition, Johnson’s drawing, titled “Gilmer’s Coin,” was one of 2,000 works to receive a national medal.
Drawn with soft pastels and charcoal, the work depicts a cut and bleeding hand with coins falling from between the subject’s fingers.
“I’m really interested in creative writing and I hope to illustrate my own books,” Johnson said. “The piece I submitted is actually connected to the lore for a novel I’m working on with a friend.
“In the story, there’s a one-world government and money went all electronic, so coins are useless, but the coins and the symbols on them take on special meaning for a resistance movement,” Johnson explained.
Johnson plans to study creative writing at Stephen F. Austin University after high school graduation.
Her award-winning work, “Gilmer’s Coin,” will be posted on Scholastic’s online gallery in June.
The piece will also be displayed along with some of her other works as well as those of other Greenville Christian School students at the school’s student art show, which will be at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 25, in the Multi-Purpose Activity Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.