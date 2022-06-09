The pain at the pump these days is prompting Greenville-area motorists to take measures to cope with the skyrocketing price of gasoline.
As the price climbs to record-breaking territory daily, Amber Noel said she needs “a second job to get to the first.”
A gallon of unleaded was selling for between $4.59 to $4.69 a gallon Wednesday in Greenville, according to GasBuddy. The average price throughout Hunt County on Wednesday was $4.70 a gallon, according to AAA of Texas. It seems to be a question of when, not if, the national average price will hit $5 a gallon.
“Nine states have average gas prices that stand beyond the $5 per gallon mark, with more set to join in the days and weeks ahead. In addition, diesel prices also stand at a record high, a second gut-punch to consumers which pushes prices of most goods higher,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
Despite softening demand for gasoline, the situation does not look to improve drastically any time soon as fuel inventories continue to decline, according to De Haan.
As a way to cope, some consumers are cutting down on short, nonessential trips
For Ashley Hammons, that means “more DoorDash and Instacart. Also my husband and I are carpooling more, as well as staying closer to home.”
Hammons is hardly alone in cutting down on the amount of time spent behind the wheel.
“Thankfully, I work from home, but my husband still drives to work every day,” said Becky Breedlove. “We try to consolidate our trips into town and take care of multiple errands at once. We already have a vacation planned - and we will continue with those plans - but canceling has crossed my mind. We will definitely be paying attention and researching those running for political offices in the future to reverse this Biden mess.”
For some, the crushing prices are crimping plans to get out more this summer.”
“Feel like I’m back on lockdown, a prisoner in my own home,” said Kim Whitten Robinson. “(I’m) not going anywhere unless I have to. (I) have been through a major surgery and chemo treatments in the past eight months, so I was looking forward to being out and about this summer but that’s not looking very promising.”
Said Karen Lenay: “Gas is so high ... can’t even afford to do the free stuff.”
Jay Corbin, however, isn’t fazed by the soaring gas prices. He’s gone electric.
“Two years ago we upgraded our rooftop solar and bought an electric car. It’s like owning mineral rights, having a means of extraction, distribution, and refinement, and owning my own filling station.And if you have never driven an electric car, you really should give it a try. Smooth, quiet, and oh so fast.”
Brandon Smith joked that he may have to rely on a more traditional mode of transportation.
“Ride my horse to work; asked if they can install a stable.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.